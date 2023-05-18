Is Persona 3 Getting An Official Remake Reveal?

The Persona franchise is in a very unique position currently. The series used to be considered one of the more “niche” RPG titles you could get and was only popular with those who had actually played the titles. Then, everything changed when the fifth mainline game came out, as that was the title that got everyone to pay attention to the series. Suddenly, everyone wanted to see the past entries. It took a few years, but Atlus conceded and took the “brand exclusivity” off the games and brought Persona 3, 4 and 5 Royal to multiple platforms. Fans are eagerly awaiting the next entry.

However, while fans await the next mainline story, another return to the past may be in store. Not long after the series went multiplatform, rumors started to pop up that Persona 3 could be getting a remake. There was even some “leaked footage” that seemed to confirm that this was the case. However, no one has said anything on an official account.

Now, as reported by ComicBook.com, some new rumors are coming via an insider, and that insider states that Atlus could be dropping a big reveal of the remake next month. They further state that it possibly could be at the Xbox event that is said to arrive in a few weeks. While these are unconfirmed rumors, you have to wonder if one of the upcoming events will feature the announcement.

It would make sense for the third title to get a remake as it has the most “dated” graphics and was designed for a portable system, hence the name of the recent port version. Plus, Atlus will want to bank on the goodwill of the series and try to make more money, so if making a remake does that, they have no reason not to try.

The other key factor here is timing. Fans have been waiting for years to hear about the next game in the franchise, and Atlus hasn’t given any meaningful information about it in a long time. So, in theory, if they were to do a remake, it could help buy them time while they work on the 6th mainline game. Whether that means the 4th entry will also get a remake is unclear, but it is possible.

No matter what, franchise fans are itching to get more from the series. The 2016 title blew them away, and fans hope they’ll have a new adventure to dig into soon enough.