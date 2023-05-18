Street Fighter 6 Open Beta Video Details Certain Modes

Are you ready to fight for the title of being the best around? If so, many of you are undoubtedly looking forward to Street Fighter 6 when it arrives on June 2nd for console and PC. The title will be the culmination of many things, featuring numerous advancements to the franchise. But before the main game launches, Capcom is releasing another beta that’ll arrive on May 19th, aka tomorrow, and go until the 21st. With it, you can test things out yourself and see how the game plays. To help with that, Capcom has been releasing videos detailing what you can do in the open beta.

For example, when you’re doing competitive matches against other players, you’ll need to personally change who you want to play as and what control scheme you wish to use. You’ll notice that the game automatically has you in the standard control setting and puts you as Luke. So if you don’t want to be either of those things, be sure to go to the battle settings and change it up before you go into a fight you weren’t ready for.

Capcom is bringing back both Ranked and Casual matches for you to partake in. The good news is that they’re not keeping them strictly as before. Instead, they’re adding numerous changes to help make things better based on feedback from players in the last game.

In the Ranked Matches, you’ll start with some “Beginner” matches solely to determine how good you are. Then, after a few fights, you’ll get your ranking and be ready to strike out against the world so you can claim the top spot!

Or, if you want to see how you do without the pressure of losing your rank, dive into Casual Matches and let loose! Don’t be afraid to try out various characters in this mode so you can see what each can do. You might be surprised by who you gel with the most.

If you want to practice before heading into the main competitive modes, head to the Battle Cabinets. It’s here that “Training Mode” will be accessible, and you can test out your moves, strategies, and combos to prepare you for the competition. Plus, another player can join you at your Battle Cabinet, and you can go 1-on-1 with them if you desire.

Watch the video below for the full details, and get ready for the Street Fighter 6 beta when it arrives tomorrow!