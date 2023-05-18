Hogwarts Legacy Datamine Reveals Several Scrapped Features, Including A Reputation System

Hogwarts Legacy was one of the more anticipated and hyped-up video game launches of 2023. Players couldn’t wait to start their magical journey, and since it was released, the game has received positive reviews and sold incredibly well. So now that more players have access to the game outside of Nintendo Switch owners, we’re still finding new tidbits of information.

For instance, one video on YouTube from GrandTheftDiamonds channel unveiled several aspects of the game that was removed. The video is over twenty minutes long, and it starts off alerting viewers that they are just speculating what was scrapped from what they found by digging through the files from the game’s PC version. So it could be false speculation, but here’s what was uncovered so far.

The files include a few different means of increasing friendship, and there’s even a potential romance system. Depending on your actions could help you gain or lose your relationship with other NPCs, which seems to have been an overall reputation system. That might have played a role in how some of the characters in the game acted toward you.

Avalanche Software was even toying around with a morality system. House Points plays a significant role in the Harry Potter franchise as the different houses continue seeking ways to gain more points throughout the school year. However, just as popular as it was to gain these points, professors were just as keen to take them away.

So for Hogwarts Legacy, it seems there would have been a few means of gaining these points throughout the year, such as studying in class. But several areas would have cost you points, such as destroying the different armors scattered throughout the school or using Unforgivable Curses. If the files are correct, then using Avada Kedavra would have cost you a hundred House Points alone. That would have put more weight into using these Unforgivable Curses, as the final product doesn’t hurt players from actually casting them.

Another area that might have made the game a bit more tense was the crime system. If you cause too much mischief in the school, it will cause professors to investigate the area. Similar to Grand Theft Auto’s star system, the more mischief you get into, the more professors will show up and investigate. It would then cast a wider net to investigate an area and even increase the amount of time professors would seek you out.

We’re not sure why these systems were scrapped, but finding these files paints a more in-depth and immersive experience within Hogwarts Legacy. Perhaps some of these attributes will be added to the mix for a new installment or DLC if Avalanche Software decides to continue working on the game.

Currently, Hogwarts Legacy is available to pick up and play on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. Unfortunately, those on Nintendo Switch were just delayed from getting this game again. As it stands right now, Hogwarts Legacy won’t land on the Nintendo Switch until November 14, 2023.