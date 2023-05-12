Hogwarts Legacy For Nintendo Switch Has Been Delayed

Hogwarts Legacy was one of the more anticipated video games released this year. Fans couldn’t wait to start their magical journey in this game set well before the events of Harry Potter. Unfortunately, while the game launched initially for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S platforms, those on last-generation consoles were forced to wait a bit longer. Fortunately, the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms have received the game already, and more newcomers to the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry are beginning their adventure. But, unfortunately, it looks like those on Nintendo Switch will be waiting quite a while now before they get their version of the game.

A new tweet has come out from the official Hogwarts Legacy Twitter account, unveiling that this game is being pushed back until November 14, 2023, when it comes to the Nintendo Switch platform. All that the developers noted was that the team was working hard to ensure they could create the best possible experience for the game on the Nintendo Switch. So if you were waiting until the initial July 25, 2023, Nintendo Switch release to pick up Hogwarts Legacy, you’re out of luck.

Hogwarts Legacy launches on Nintendo Switch on 11/14/23. We know fans are looking forward to playing on Switch, therefore creating the best possible experience is our top priority. Thank you for your patience.



Available now on PS5 & PS4, Xbox X|S & Xbox One, and PC. pic.twitter.com/nADIeNbMvw — Hogwarts Legacy (@HogwartsLegacy) May 12, 2023

This platform might need a bit more work to ensure that the entire open-world game crafted will be able to run as intended without too many drawbacks. Of course, we’ll just have to wait and see if the developers at Avalanche Software can deliver when November rolls around. For players enjoying this game since it launched in February of this year, the real wait has already started for either Avalanche Software to reveal a DLC storyline for players to further embark on or a sequel installment.

As successful as this game has been since it launched, it’s likely that this is far from the last installment or storyline we’ll get in the Hogwarts Legacy series. If you haven’t been keeping tabs on this game, Hogwarts Legacy is set during the late 1800s, where you’re a newcomer to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. As a rare late acceptance student, you’ll start your journey off as a fifth-year. However, you soon find yourself entangled in a mystery centered around rare and ancient magic.

