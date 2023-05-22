Is Persona 6 Coming Late Next Year?

Even in the wake of a long-delayed game coming out and being good, fans are still hopeful that some of their future gaming joys don’t take as long to arrive. If you’ve been enjoying a certain RPG franchise from Atlus, you’ll know what game we speak. Persona 6 is a certainty for various reasons, not the least is that the previous entry in the franchise has sold many millions of units. That number grew even more thanks to the multi-platform releases of the last three mainline entries on numerous consoles. However, even with that certainty, Atlus has been tight-lipped about what we can expect and when we can expect it.

Recall that the last game officially came out in 2016, then its “upgraded form” came out years later. So even if we take things at the most recent version, that’s been four years since release, and we’ve heard almost nothing. Fans even thought a recent anniversary would yield results, but it wasn’t to be.

However, that hasn’t stopped rumors from coming out, including a new one that claims Persona 6 will arrive next year and that it’ll be a PS5 exclusive:

Persona 6 is coming late 2024 and launches as a PS5 exclusive – new rumor 🤔 #PS5



See more: https://t.co/srYy0c8ZR2 pic.twitter.com/bQEo0re9Ej — Hunter 🎮 (@NextGenPlayer) May 22, 2023

As with all rumors, you must take it with a grain of salt. After all, plenty of rumors have said the game would previously be revealed in full, and that hasn’t happened.

But, if we were to take it at face value, it would tell us quite a bit. First, it would show that the game still needs over a year of development to be ready for launch. That could speak to the size of the game or the polish/testing that’s being done to ensure it’s the same quality as their last beloved game.

The second thing it would tell us is that they’re returning to their “exclusive roots” to start, which will likely upset many fans. Gamers were ecstatic when the 3rd, 4th, and 5th mainline games went multi-platform. They bought them up because, for many, it was their first opportunity to do so. So for Atlus to go back to being PlayStation exclusive is curious, to say the least. Then again, we could see them start on PS5 and branch out later, depending on sales and fan demand.

This might also fuel the rumors about the remake of a certain title that could help fill the game until the 6th entry arrives. But until Atlus says anything, you must take everything as a rumor and nothing more.