The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Pikida Stonegrove Shrine Locations and Solutions

Though you may not come to this area until later in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you'll still want to know what we've found.

We’re back with more regional Shrine guides for you with the legendary sequel, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. This time around, we’re covering the Pikida Stonegrove area, and while we haven’t found that much here yet, we’ll likely be updating this one in the future as we track down more Shrines in the area.

For the time being, however, just remember that, as always, though the other Shrine locations listed on the map below are accurate, we won’t be covering those in this regional guide. Other than that small caveat, though, check out our map and Shrine guides below.

Other The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Guides:

All Pikida Stonegrove Shrine Locations and Solutions in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (So Far…)

1. Orochium Shrine (Courage to Fall)

To begin with, you want to go around the area to the left and kill the robot. Now, activate Ascend and use it to move through the overhanging section. Once you get to the top, you’ll have to crouch to move under the gap. Next, you need to glide down and kill the next two enemies before Ascending through the grey block in the center of the roof by the door.

From here, look for the lasers below, and as you approach them, you’ll see that there’s nothing left to do but to let them hit you. Do so, and you will drop to another area. Don’t let the lasers hit you here but instead sneak through them like normal. This will take you to another ceiling that you can Ascend through. This will get you your first key.

Ascend through from here and then run around the square room to unlock the green door. Now turn around and go up the stairs with the orb and get on the green elevator. This will take you to a spot where you can deposit the orb. Doing so will unlock a flying machine that you’ll want to take out with Ultrahand.

Place it in the grid on the ground before attaching the orb to it and striking it to activate it. Once you’ve cleared the gates, strike it again so that it drops to the ground. Remove the orb and deposit it in the hole to finish the Shrine.

2. Oshozan-U Shrine (Mallet Smash)

Note that to access this Shrine, you will need to have a Fire Fruit, a Wood Bundle, and an Oil Jar. Drop the wood bundle and start it on fire by shooting it with a Fire Fruit arrow before dropping an Oil Jar on the flames. This will create an updraft you can glide on in order to enter the Shrine.

Once you’re inside, attach the log to the side of the moving piece on the wall so that it points forward toward the target as far as possible. Now, attach the rocket to the end of it and strike it with an arrow to launch it. This will open the gate to the next area.

For this area, look closely at how we attached the long log, the short log, and the rocket on the wheel so that when it’s struck with an arrow, it will send the contraption around to strike the bullseye. That’s your ticket out of here and to your waiting reward.

3. Mayaotaki Shrine (Rauru’s Blessing)

This is another labyrinth Shrine, and we’re going to save you the trouble this time around by just including a picture of where you need to go in the labyrinth to succeed. Once you’re at the above location, look for a ladder and climb up. Next, follow the stairway to an opening, and you’ll be at this Shrine, which will offer up its reward freely.