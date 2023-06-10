The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Rabella Wetlands Shrine Locations and Solutions

Here are the Shrines and solutions that we've found so far in the Rabella Wetlands region in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Below you’ll find the locations and solutions for every Shrine that we’ve discovered so far in the Rabella Wetlands region in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Please note that while the other Shrine locations that you see on the world map are indeed accurate, they won’t be covered in this particular guide.

All Rabella Wetlands Shrine Locations and Solutions in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (So Far…)

1. Zanmik Shrine (Scoop It Out)

The first thing you want to do here is jump or climb down to the below area. Now pluck out one of the orbs from the pile and attach it to the side of the wheel. From here, use one of the metal plates on the ground to complete the current on the floor and power the wheel until the orb you attached is at the top. Next, climb up the ladder and retrieve it before depositing it in its slot. Mission accomplished.

2. Sifumin Shrine (Proving Grounds: Flow)

For starters, grab the weapons at the beginning and then hide behind the boxes and wait for the guard with the lightning arrows to float away. Once he’s in the back area, swim to the left side and climb up the ladder. Note that any enemy you knock into the water will die immediately.

Climb up the second ladder to get to the center area and take out the first robot by knocking him into the water with your stick. Now run up top and fuse the spiked ball to your stick to up your attack power.

From here on out, it’s just a matter of taking the enemies out one by one with the bows, arrows, and magic staves that you’ll get from killing them. You can also use Ultrahand to drop explosive barrels on the enemies and blow them into the water that way.

3. Marari-in Shrine (Rauru’s Blessing)

This one takes enough work that you’ll be thankful the Shrine is complete once you reach it. First of all, you need to reach the island. We chose to glide in with the help of the Wind Sage’s powers by starting from the clouds, but you may want to build a ship or flying machine instead.

Either way, once you’ve reached the island, talk to the man by the shore. He’ll tell you where the three pirate camps are that you need to wipe out. They’re easy to find, though, so head on over and take out the pirates. Now head back to the beach and speak to him again.

He’ll tell you that he saw a ship coming in and that it disappeared by the south end of the island. Glide off the south end of the island to find more pirates hiding in a cave below. Once you’ve taken them out, climb to the bow of the boat and look ahead to see a Shrine. From here, you can either use the building supplies to make a bridge or climb up and glide in to reach the Shrine and grab your reward.