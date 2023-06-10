Fortnite: All Job Board Locations in Chapter 4 Season 3

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 has been given the name ‘Wilds.’ The center of the island has collapsed, revealing a hidden jungle for players to explore. Among the new content is the debut of Job Boards and as the name suggests, you’ll be put to work. Below, you’ll find everything you need to know about Fortnite Job Boards and their locations.

Bounty Boards were taken out of the battle royale last season. If you were a fan of hunting down enemies, this one is for you. A new and improved version has arrived, offering a whole host of new possibilities.

What are Fortnite Job Boards?

Job Boards are more than just Bounty Boards as they allow you to pick up a job, in addition to a bounty. You’ll be presented with a total of two jobs, giving you a choice in which one you’d like to accept. The jobs range from various tasks such as visiting a certain location, searching chests, and more.

To accept jobs and bounties, all you have to do is approach a Job Board and interact with it.

Here are all the Job Board locations in Chapter 4 Season 3:

As you can see, there are a lot of Job Boards dotted around the map, so its highly likely you’ll bump into at least one in your next match. When you get close enough to a Job Board, you’ll see its icon pop up on your mini map.

Upon successful completion of a job or bounty, you’ll be rewarded with gold bars. These can be spent at an Upgrade Bench to increase the rarity of your weapons, or used to purchase items from NPCs, for example.

That’s everything you need to know about Job Boards and their locations in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3. Perhaps, we could see the arrival of more jobs as the season progresses.