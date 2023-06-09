Fortnite: All New and Returning Reality Augments in Chapter 4 Season 3

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 is here and we are taken to the Wilds. The center of the island has collapsed, revealing a hidden jungle that’s just waiting to be explored. Reality Augments were introduced at the beginning of Chapter 4 and since then, the choices have been regularly updated. Fortnite Chapter 4 has a new set of Reality Augments, as well as some familiar options from previous seasons.
At random intervals in a match, you’ll be given the choice between two Reality Augments. Acting as perks, they provide you with some extra boosts to give you the upper hand over your opponents.
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3’s Wild Reality Augments
Here are the latest Reality Augments on the island, along with their function:
- Primal Companion: Gain thermal vision and regenerate health while riding animals
- Wildwasp Weponry: Receive some Wildwasp Jars, and gain an additional one with every elimination
- Sprint Lines: Gain a Slap effect upon using grind vines, grind rails, ziplines, or Ascenders
- Shell Slide: Gain Shotgun shells while sliding
- Swift Shotgun Reload: Your Shotguns will reload faster
- Reckless Rifle Reload: Your Assault Rifles will reload significantly faster when the magazine is empty
- Medium Ammo Acquired: Instantly gain medium ammo, then gain more when you open containers
Some Reality Augments are sticking around in Chapter 4 Season 3:
- Aquatic Warrior: Move faster and regenerate health and partial shield while swimming, except while in the storm
- Light Fingers: Weapons using light ammo reload faster
- First Assault: The first bullet in the magazine of your Assault Rifle deals bonus damage
- Bloodhound: Enemies that are hit by your Marksman Rifle or Bow Shots are marked for a brief amount of time
- Steady Hands: Your Marksman Rifles will have reduced recoil
- SMG Sign Off: The last three bullets of your SMG magazines will deal bonus damage
- Exotic Grab Bag: Receive a Random Heisted Exotic
- Soaring Sprints: Jump much higher and with lower gravity while sprinting
- Mythic Munition: Unlocks the Mythical Tactical Pistol
- Keymaster: Grants two keys for opening Holo-Chests
- Rarity Check: Get Siphon upon eliminations with Common and Uncommon weapons
- Shotgun Striker: Your shotgun fire will give you Siphon upon hitting opponents
That’s all there is to know about new and returning Reality Augments in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3.
