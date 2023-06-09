Fortnite: All New and Returning Reality Augments in Chapter 4 Season 3

Fortnite is about to get Wild with these new Reality Augments.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 is here and we are taken to the Wilds. The center of the island has collapsed, revealing a hidden jungle that’s just waiting to be explored. Reality Augments were introduced at the beginning of Chapter 4 and since then, the choices have been regularly updated. Fortnite Chapter 4 has a new set of Reality Augments, as well as some familiar options from previous seasons.

At random intervals in a match, you’ll be given the choice between two Reality Augments. Acting as perks, they provide you with some extra boosts to give you the upper hand over your opponents.

More Fortnite guides

Fortnite: How to Unlock Optimus Prime Skin | Fortnite: All Vaulted and Unvaulted Weapons in Chapter 4 Season 3 | Fortnite: All New Weapons in Chapter 4 Season 3 | Fortnite: How to get the Free Coldest Circles Quest Pack | Fortnite: Where to Find Spider-Gwen | Location Guide | Fortnite: How to get Spider-Verse Web Shooters | Fortnite: How to Participate in Web Battles and Earn Free Rewards | Fortnite: How to get the Free Coldest Circles Quest Pack | Fortnite: Vault Locations and How to Open Them | Chapter 4 Season 2 | Fortnite: Where to Find Loot Lake Island | Chapter 4 Season 2 | Fortnite: How to Play Split Screen | Xbox and PlayStation |

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3’s Wild Reality Augments

Here are the latest Reality Augments on the island, along with their function:

Primal Companion: Gain thermal vision and regenerate health while riding animals

Gain thermal vision and regenerate health while riding animals Wildwasp Weponry: Receive some Wildwasp Jars, and gain an additional one with every elimination

Receive some Wildwasp Jars, and gain an additional one with every elimination Sprint Lines: Gain a Slap effect upon using grind vines, grind rails, ziplines, or Ascenders

Gain a Slap effect upon using grind vines, grind rails, ziplines, or Ascenders Shell Slide: Gain Shotgun shells while sliding

Gain Shotgun shells while sliding Swift Shotgun Reload: Your Shotguns will reload faster

Your Shotguns will reload faster Reckless Rifle Reload: Your Assault Rifles will reload significantly faster when the magazine is empty

Your Assault Rifles will reload significantly faster when the magazine is empty Medium Ammo Acquired: Instantly gain medium ammo, then gain more when you open containers

Some Reality Augments are sticking around in Chapter 4 Season 3:

Aquatic Warrior: Move faster and regenerate health and partial shield while swimming, except while in the storm

Move faster and regenerate health and partial shield while swimming, except while in the storm Light Fingers: Weapons using light ammo reload faster

Weapons using light ammo reload faster First Assault: The first bullet in the magazine of your Assault Rifle deals bonus damage

The first bullet in the magazine of your Assault Rifle deals bonus damage Bloodhound: Enemies that are hit by your Marksman Rifle or Bow Shots are marked for a brief amount of time

Enemies that are hit by your Marksman Rifle or Bow Shots are marked for a brief amount of time Steady Hands : Your Marksman Rifles will have reduced recoil

: Your Marksman Rifles will have reduced recoil SMG Sign Off : The last three bullets of your SMG magazines will deal bonus damage

: The last three bullets of your SMG magazines will deal bonus damage Exotic Grab Bag : Receive a Random Heisted Exotic

: Receive a Random Heisted Exotic Soaring Sprints : Jump much higher and with lower gravity while sprinting

: Jump much higher and with lower gravity while sprinting Mythic Munition : Unlocks the Mythical Tactical Pistol

: Unlocks the Mythical Tactical Pistol Keymaster: Grants two keys for opening Holo-Chests

Grants two keys for opening Holo-Chests Rarity Check: Get Siphon upon eliminations with Common and Uncommon weapons

Get Siphon upon eliminations with Common and Uncommon weapons Shotgun Striker: Your shotgun fire will give you Siphon upon hitting opponents

That’s all there is to know about new and returning Reality Augments in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3.

A