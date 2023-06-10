Fortnite: How to Complete Transformers Quests

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 is here and we have been introduced to the Wilds. Among the fresh content are an array of new quests to help players level up and progress through the latest battle pass. With Optimus Prime’s arrival comes a set of Transformers challenges and we have all that there is to know about completing them.

A Fortnite and Transformers crossover isn’t something I knew I needed until the launch of Chapter 4 Season 3. The final page of the battle pass contains an Optimus Prime skin, allowing you to play as the leader of the Autobots. By taking on the Transformers quests, you’ll earn XP which will help you obtain the skin much quicker.

All Fortnite Transformers quests

Here are all the Transformers quests that are available to complete in Week 1:

Acquire a Cybertron Cannon in different matches (3) – 30,000 XP

Collect Transformers tokens (13) – 30,000 XP

Damage opponents with the Kinetic Boomerang (500) – 30,000 XP

Emote after destroying a gas can or pump – 30,000 XP

Travel distance in vehicles or while mounted (1000) – 30,000 XP

The Cybertron Cannon is a new weapon that can be found scattered around the map. Firing the gun will unleash an explosive projectile, dealing damage to anything in its path. As for the Kinetic Boomerang, this replaces the Kinetic Blade from last season. To deal more damage, you can call the boomerang back to you earlier to generate an explosion. In addition, throwing the boomerang at surfaces makes it bounce, allowing it to take an unpredictable path and catch your opponents off-guard.

Apart from earning a whole lot of XP, completing all five challenges will see you unlock a Transformers-themed spray to show off.

That’s all you need to know about the Fortnite Transformers quests in Chapter 4 Season 3. A new set will go live in a week, with more XP and an emote up for grabs.