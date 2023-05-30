Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How To Find All Kohga Locations | Kohga of the Yiga Clan Guide

One of the longest optional quests in Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is ‘Kohga of the Yiga Clan‘ — a multi-step search of the deep underground Depths map as you track down the many locations of Master Kohga. The rotund leader of the Yiga Clan has an evil scheme, and he’s collecting resources from abandoned mines. The quest is somewhat hidden — but you can unlock it as early as you can start exploring the dark underground. Learn where to find Kohga with the full list of locations below, and see what you’ll earn for completing each stage of the quest.

Kohga is also a series of optional boss fights. Whenever you corner Kohga at an abandoned mine, he’ll summon a Yiga Vehicle to attack. You’ll need to knock Kohga off his Autobuild masterpiece with an arrow or any regular attack — which is easier said than done. Most of the Kohga fights are straightforward and don’t require additional help to beat. Just stock up on plenty of arrows before facing off against Kohga, and check each arena for Zonai Devices you can use to turn the tide.

Kohga of the Yiga Clan | Quest Guide

The ‘Kohga of the Yiga Clan‘ quest begins at the Great Abandoned Central Mine — you’ll be sent here while completing quests for the researchers at Lookout Landing. After unlocking the Camera function, you’ll then need to unlock Autobuild. This is found at the location below.

After unlocking Autobuild you’ll be ambushed by Kohga and a boss fight will begin. Defeat him to progress the story — there are three additional locations you’ll need to track down.

Great Abandoned Central Mine

Unlock Autobuild and battle Kohga for the first time. Go to the location above.

and for the first time. Go to the location above. For completing this location, you’ll find a Schema Stone and a Construct Forge.

Each additional location has a Construct Forge and a Schema Stone unlockable. You can also always fast-travel to Abandoned Mine locations. These areas usually don’t have abundant Zoanite resources, but you will find more in nearby Canyon Mines. These areas are packed with extra Zoanite.

After defeating Kohga, he will retreat and fly away. You’ll need to follow the statues southwest to reach his next location. The location is beneath the Gerudo Region. You can follow the statues, or you can simply travel to the location marked below.

Abandoned Gerudo Mine

Track him to the Abandoned Gerudo Mine and defeat him for a reward.

100 Crystallized Charges in the chest Kohga leaves behind.

in the chest Kohga leaves behind. Schema Stone : Hovercraft

: Hovercraft You can also activate the Forge Construct at the Abandoned Mine.

After completing the Gerudo Mine, Kohga retreats again toward the Lanayru Mine. This is trickier to find — it is directly beneath the Zora’s Domain. There are multiple ways to reach this area, but the easiest is below.

Abandoned Lanayru Mine

To easily find this location, glide under the giant waterfall south of the Zora’s Domain , under the bridge. There’s a large cave opening you can reach with a chasm . Drop down this hidden underground chasm to reach the mine.

south of the , under the bridge. There’s a large cave opening you can reach with a . Drop down this hidden underground chasm to reach the mine. Defeat Kogha at the Abandoned Lanayru Mine to collect the chest and other rewards at the location.

100 Crystallized Charges in the chest.

in the chest. Schema Stone

And a Forge Construct.

There’s one final location left. I highly recommend unlocking the Fifth Sage before entering the final battle. His ultimate weapon can be surprisingly powerful and difficult to counter without the Spirit Sage companion.

The Hebra Abandoned Mine is hidden directly below Rito Village and is difficult to access. It can only be reached from one specific chasm that’s hidden in the cliffs of Rito Village.

Hebra Abandoned Mine

The final location is Hebra Abandoned Mine, located directly below Rito Village. Travel to Rito Village and look for a campfire with a Depths researcher — he’s directly above a cave built into the rock pillars of Rito Village. Enter this secret entrance to find a chasm leading down to Hebra Abandoned Mine. This is one of the trickiest mines to locate.

In the final battle, Kohga uses his own Construct mech. Use the Spirit Sage or use arrows to knock him off.

Defeat him to get two chests with 100 Crystallized Charges and a Diamond .

and a . Schema Stone : Rocket Platform

: Rocket Platform And a Forge Construct.

Complete this long quest to collect lots of Crystallized Charges and other rewards. The Abandoned Mines are also where you’ll find treasure chests with the Miner Set and other rewards like Diamonds. Finding all of these locations will make exploring the Depths easier — and give you access to lots more Zonaite nearby.