Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How To Get The Full Zora Set | Locations Guide

If you plan on doing lots of swimming, you’ll want the complete set of Zora Armor in Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. This returning set from Breath of the Wild is still vitally important for the main quest — to unlock the Water Temple, Link will have to don the first piece of the Zora Armor. When wearing Zora Armor, you’ll gain the ability to swim up waterfalls. This is required to reach certain sky islands throughout the game, and it isn’t the only upgrade you’ll unlock with the Zora Armor.

Each piece of Zora Armor gives you a swim speed upgrade. While swimming, you’ll also gain a unique attack that launches Link forward. This is one of the most unique and useful sets in the game, and getting the full set can be incredibly difficult. Here’s where to find all three pieces.

Restoring Zora Armor Guide

Getting Started: In the center of Zora’s Domain, talk to Yona near the statue fountain. She’ll ask you to clean up the muck-covered statue. Throw a Splashfruit at the gunk to clean it up. With that quest complete, talk to Yona again to being ‘Restoring Zora Armor’ — she’ll ask to help restore a set of legendary Zora Armor.

Zora Armor : Requires completing the ‘Restoring Zora Armor’ quest. Yona will request a rare fish called the Ancient Arowana .

: Requires completing the ‘Restoring Zora Armor’ quest. Yona will request a rare fish called the . To find the fish, travel up to Mipha Court where Ihen-a Shrine is located. Go up the waterfall path to reach Shatterback Point .

where is located. Go up the waterfall path to reach . At the base of the statue around Shatterback Point, you’ll find the Ancient Arowana fish. You can find three. Return to Yona with one Ancient Arowana fish to unlock the Zora Armor.

This Armor gives you a speed boost when swimming and allows Link to swim up waterfalls. This is just one of three pieces — the other two parts are in hidden and hard-to-find locations.

Zora Helm : Requires completing ‘Sidon of the Zora’ main quest. Talk to the NPC on the left-side of the throne room to being ‘ The Never-Ending Lecture ‘. One of the Zora gives you a clue. The helmet is located inside the stomach of a sky fish.

: Requires completing ‘Sidon of the Zora’ main quest. Talk to the NPC on the left-side of the throne room to being ‘ ‘. One of the Zora gives you a clue. The helmet is located inside the stomach of a sky fish. Go back to Mipha Court and swim up the waterfall (using Zora Armor) to reach Floating Scales Island . This is the same area required to unlock the Water Temple .

and swim up the waterfall (using Zora Armor) to reach . This is the same area required to unlock the . On Floating Scales Island, from the waterfall used to access it, go to the back-left corner. There’s a small hole exposed on the left side you can glide into. This tunnel leads to a chest with the Zora Helm.

Zora Greaves : This area is accessed during the ‘ Sidon of the Zora ‘ main quest — after Sidon creates a whirlpool in the East Reservoir Lake .

: This area is accessed during the ‘ ‘ main quest — after Sidon creates a whirlpool in the . Return to the Ancient Zora Waterworks down the whirlpool in the East Reservoir Lake . When you return, the water will be back down to the lowest level. Glide behind the central pillar to find a hole leading down.

down the whirlpool in the . When you return, the water will be back down to the lowest level. Glide behind the central pillar to find a hole leading down. Drop down the hole and run past the Stone Talus that spawns. There’s a waterfall in the back of the chamber. Look behind the waterfall to get the chest containing the last piece of the Zora Armor.

And that’s all three pieces of the Zora Armor. Now you can swim faster, glide up waterfalls, and unleash a spin attack on water-based enemies.