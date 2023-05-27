Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How To Make The Most Powerful Fused Weapons | Ancient Blade Guide

Sick of Gleeoks or Lynels giving you trouble in Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? Hyrule is packed with powerful beasts that can wipe out Link in a handful of hits. If you’re struggling against these foes and have a good reason to destroy them, you may want to get your hands on one of the best fuse materials in the game. And while this fuse material can’t be farmed from enemies, it can be traded from a very unique Construct NPC. We’ll explain all the details in the full guide below.

How To Find Ancient Blades | Powerful Fuse Guide

The Ancient Blade is a powerful fuse material that can’t be farmed off enemies. You can only find them — and they’re extremely rare.

Ancient Blade: +50 Fuse Power.

When fused, your weapon will instantly gain +50 damage. Save them and fuse to your best tools — any weapons found in the Depths given by the spirits of fallen soldiers are pristine and not decayed, making them more durable and powerful. Some weapons from chests will also have unique properties — a diamond ++ symbol means that your weapon has the high durability trait.

To make the best weapon, fuse the Ancient Blade with a pristine, high durability weapon.

Other useful fuses are Lynel Horns, Diamonds, Molduga Horns, Gibdo Bones, and Silver Bokoblin Horns. All of these can be farmed from monsters –they’re all extremely powerful, but they don’t match the Ancient Blade. The Ancient Blade won’t drop off enemies, so here are some useful locations to explore.

How To Find Ancient Blades

Highland Stable Well : The southeast stable across Lake Hylia has a well. Drop down and fight through the chamber full of Like-Likes and Bokoblins. In the next room, there’s a lower area to your left. Drop down and open the chest.

: The southeast stable across Lake Hylia has a well. Drop down and fight through the chamber full of Like-Likes and Bokoblins. In the next room, there’s a lower area to your left. Drop down and open the chest. Spirit Temple: Talk to the Construct NPC to the right of the mech pedestal in the Spirit Temple. You’ll need to complete the Spirit Temple to enable this NPC. It will give you one free Ancient Blade.

How To Get Infinite Ancient Blades

After completing the Spirit Temple, talk to the Construct NPC to the right of Mineru. It will sell you additional Ancient Blades for x50 Zonaite.

The Ancient Blade can be fused with weapons or arrows and deals extreme damage. Save the Ancient Blade for powerful enemies that you’re sick of fighting — like fighting multiple Lynels in an underground coliseum. This weapon will significantly damage or defeat most enemies in a single hit — even in arrow form.

There is a downside to Ancient Blades. Enemies defeated with the Ancient Blade will not drop materials. If you use an Ancient Blade to defeat powerful creatures like the Gleeok, you won’t get the materials it normally drops. Use Ancient Blades sparingly and only against enemies you really, really just want to get rid of.