Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom – How To Find Phantom Ganon’s Armour Set

Everything you need to know to unlock the Phantom Ganon/Evil Spirit armour set in Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom.

There are oodles of classic armours to be found in Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom. Many of these have been worn by Link himself throughout his long career, but some are pulled straight from his rogue gallery. One of the more visually pleasing sets is one worn by Phantom Ganon during Ocarina Of Time – the Evil Spirit Set.

This set also just so happens to be one of the hardest to find. Not only is it hidden like the other cameo armours, but it is also locked behind multiple quests, and nine labyrinths, and requires traversing every vertical aspect of Tears Of The Kingdom’s design. If you want the full set, you are going to have to put in the work. We are here to help though.

What Does The Evil Spirit Set Do In Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

Before we get into the “how”, let’s delve into the “why”. The Evil Spirit set in Tears Of The Kingdom is one of our favourite sets to don for several reasons. Firstly, this set looks amazing. It comes with a rather excellent cape that is bound to the chest piece, it grants abs for days, and the helmet is a thing of sinister beauty. Link has never looked so cool.

Outside of the purely cosmetic aspects, the Evil Spirit set also has very solid defences. We are talking about a base of 4 for each piece, which is substantially higher than other armours that grant similar buffs. The buff in question is Stealth. Each piece of Evil Spirit adds 1 pip of Stealth, which is hard to knock. This lets you run around almost silently making it much easier to sneak up on enemies and gather materials. Fairies and Lizards in particular are a breeze to catch once you have the full set.

Stealth-based armour in Tears Of The Kingdom is pretty awful defensively. Yiga Armour has a whopping defence of 1, whilst Stealth Armour is rocking up with 2. The fact Evil Spirit has 2-4x the defensive capability per piece is impressive and lets you perfectly meld together sneaky gameplay and tanky combat.

Finally, this kit has a 3-piece bonus. If you are wearing all parts of this armour, then you will become friendly to all ‘Stahl’ enemies. These are the undead that appear at night. This makes travelling much easier since you won’t be attacked by these buggers when the sun goes down. Not only that, but you will also gain bonus proficiency with bone-based weapons. Ideal if you have a stash of arms in your pack.

How To Find The Evil Spirit Set In Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

We weren’t joking when we said this set is well-hidden. There are three Labyrinths in Hyrule. These are the:

Lomei Island Labyrinth – Evil Spirit Armour

North Lomei Labyrinth – Evil Spirit Greaves

South Lomei Labyrinth – Evil Spirit Mask

Each of these Labyrinths is split into three smaller Labyrinths and stretches up to the clouds and down into the Depths. That brings the true total to nine. If you want this armour, you are going to have to traverse all nine of the Labyrinths.

How To Unlock The Evil Spirit Armour

Of all the armour pieces, this one is arguably the easiest. Lomei Island Labyrinth can be seen without unlocking any parts of the map, and it’s clearly depicted in the northeast of Hyrule, just off the coast. You will need to head to Akkala, and then head to the old Tech Lab.

In order to get to the Labyrinth itself, you are going to have to construct a flying machine of some kind as the Labyrinth is a bit too far to glide to. Once here, you will be able to start the ‘Lomei Island Prophecy’ quest.

For a full walkthrough on how to complete every Labyrinth found during the ‘Lomei Island Prophecy quest’, check out our guide.

How To Unlock The Evil Spirit Greaves

To unlock the Greaves you will need to find the North Lomei Labyrinth. Thankfully, this one is very easy to spot once you’ve been to Lomei Island Labyrinth. This is because you can see very clearly thanks to the existence of the Sky Labyrinth that looms overhead. To get there, you are going to have to make your way to the Hebra Mountains.

The Hebra Mountains are found in northern Hyrule, and there is a Skyview Tower that you can activate to quickly glide to the Labyrinth. With the tower activated you can see the Labyrinth clearly on your map which makes it very easy to get to.

For a full walkthrough on how to complete every Labyrinth found during the ‘North Lomei Prophecy quest’, check out our guide.

How To Unlock The Evil Spirit Mask

This one is the hardest of the bunch. This is because it’s found in the Gerudo Desert. This means you are going to take damage from being too hot and too cold depending on the time of the day. This isn’t great if you are lingering for too long trying to find the Labyrinth and complete it. Not only that, but the South Lomei Labyrinth is a bit harder to navigate and the Sky Labyrinth is a bit more intricate.

You can find the Gerudo Desert in southwestern Hyrule. As per usual, we highly recommend activating the Skyview Tower first to more easily find the Labyrinth. This is doubly important due to the weather here.

For a full walkthrough on how to complete every Labyrinth found during the South Lomei Prophecy quest’, check out our guide.

That’s all we have for Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom for now. Be sure to check out our other content for more tips, tricks, guides, and lists.