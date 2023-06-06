Payday 3 Release Date Leaked?

One of the best things about video games is that if you have the right team working on the right kind of title, you can make magic that is basically untouched by the rest of the gaming world. That’s why Payday 3 is one of the most anticipated games of 2023 despite it not being a “big name franchise” like others released this year. So why is it so beloved? Well, the team at Starbreeze Studios worked hard to create a special heist-based gameplay loop that focused on co-op play and having to work hard to make things work. People resonated with it, and the series took off.

The last entry was so good and played by so many for so long that they didn’t need to make a sequel for ten years. They kept cranking out content, adding new people and missions, and expanding the lore to create unique scenarios. Heck, they even brought in John Wick on one such DLC!

But now, it’s time to look at the new and see just how well your crime crew can do. That brings us to the news of the day. A leaker is saying that Payday 3 is coming in September:

PAYDAY 3 | Release Date: September 21, 2023 pic.twitter.com/qGi6DU93U8 — Aggiornamenti Lumia (@ALumia_Italia) June 6, 2023

As many of you know, rumors and leaks are a bit notorious, as people can simply post anything they want and claim it to be news without verification. But in this case, the person behind the leak is usually rather solid with their intel. As such, you can say that the release window is at least possible. But only Starbreeze Studios knows for sure when the game will arrive.

But what can gamers expect from the third title? Well, a lot of things based on previous statements from the developer. One of the biggest things is that crime and security have evolved greatly over the last decade, so the game has to reflect that.

Another element is that it’s been teased that you’ll have a much wider environment to interact with and thus have more places to rob. The story is being kept under wraps, but it’s implied that something has roused the Payday Gang out of retirement, and they’ll have to do their best work yet to come out of the situation alive.

Given the technological advances, this could be a rather robust title with another long line of DLC to help keep it fresh. We know the game will arrive in 2023, that’s already been confirmed. We’ll just have to wait and see if the specific date lines up with the leak.