Is The Super Mario Bros Movie Going To Become A Trilogy?

It’s been a big few months for animation at the box office. Over the past weekend, a certain Spider-Man got his second big-screen adventure, and it was setting all sorts of records in its own right and is easily considered one of the year’s biggest hits. But the one that started the trend was the Super Mario Bros Movie that came out in April. That movie has been climbing up the box office charts with each weekend that passes, and depending on which chart you see, it’s either the No.2 or No.3 animated film of all time. So why stop at one movie?

Since the film’s launch, there have been rumors that the Super Mario Bros Movie would either get a sequel or a spinoff. Given how much money it’s raked in, both Nintendo and Illumination would be fools for not taking a second stab at things. Sure enough, the French voice actor for Bowser did an interview in the country about the film, and he noted that fans could expect a trilogy.

While we are always quick to point out that stuff like this is rumors until confirmed, this is one of the international voice actors for the film. So it’s not a “random news site” or a “random insider/source” saying that “this is guaranteed or likely.”

It’s very possible that when he, and the other actors, were signed to the role, they had an “option” in their contracts to be brought back for sequels or threequels should they be approved. So if he was aware of that, it might have been an honest slip of the tongue that he said three movies were coming.

There was a tease at the end of the movie highlighting Yoshi coming into the universe, and there are a few tricks left up their sleeves in terms of the plot that they could do for a movie or two. For example, we already have proof of Lumas being in the galaxy, which means we could meet Rosalina eventually. Then, there’s Wario and Waluigi, who could easily jump in and cause some trouble.

Plus, Bowser is never one to stay on the sidelines for long.

The problem here is time. It took quite a while for the movie to release, and while that worked in its favor, they weren’t working on anything before the movie’s release. So if a sequel is being made, it won’t come out for a few years. Hope you’re prepared to wait!