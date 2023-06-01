Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom – How To Complete The ‘Lomei Island Prophecy’ Quest – Walkthrough

Everything you need to know to complete the Lomei Island Prophecy quest and obtain Evil Spirit Armour in Legend Of Zelda Tears Of The Kingdom.

To put it bluntly, there are a staggering amount of things to discover in Legend Of Zelda Tears Of The Kingdom. Not only is the game massive, but it’s also dense. There are things to find around every corner. Sometimes it’s a Shrine, other times it’s a Korok, heck, you might even find a 3-layer labyrinth waiting to test your mettle.

There are three Lomei Labyrinths’ in total, and they are scattered around Hyrule in relatively hard-to-find locations. Each of these titanic locations contains very special rewards for those who manage to crack them. This guide will cover the Lomei Island Labyrinth and its attached quest, The Lomei Labyrinth Island Prophecy.

Where To Find Lomei Labyrinth Island

To start this quest you need to make your way to Lomei Labyrinth Island. This is nestled away in the northeastern part of Hyrule off the coast near Akkala Ancient Tech Lab. Even if you haven’t unlocked the entire map, you can actually see this Labyrinth off the coast, making it very easy to spot.

We recommend travelling to Jochi-Iu Shrine near East Akkala Stable and then heading to the Akkala Ancient Tech Lab. You should be able to see the Lomei Island Labyrinth from the cliffs – even when it’s foggy.

How To Get To Lomei Labyrinth Island

Getting there is pretty simple – just build some kind of flying machine. A glider, a fan, and some rockets should do the trick. You could also build an Airbike if you want a super cheap flying device. We have a guide on how to make one here. Before you set off on your flight, however, read ahead to the next section. We have a shortcut.

How To Skip Lomei Island Labyrinth

This is a long quest and you can absolutely skip this first part by flying to the end of the Labyrinth from Akkala Ancient Tech Lab. If you take a look at the above screenshot, we have marked the location you want to fly to. Get to that spot (around 4613, 3703, 0143) and then make your way up into the central building. You will come across a pedestal you can activate that will start the quest. You will have also skipped the first part of the quest which was getting here by wandering a giant labyrinth. Neat.

How To Get To Lomei Sky Labyrinth

This is the hardest part of this quest. Lomei Sky Labyrinth is, as the name implies, in the sky. It is also fairly difficult to get to if you don’t have materials, Stamina, or meals. We highly recommend bringing some Stamina restoring meals and plenty of Zonai Capsules (and Zonai Charges…).

Fast travel to Ulri Mountain Skyview Tower and launch yourself into the air. You will not be able to glide to the Labyrinth from here, but you can see it. Instead, glide southeast towards the Sokkala Sky Archipelago. You will find some Gliders and a runway. Construct a basic flying machine, load it up with batteries and get ready for a long flight. Fly to Lomlei Sky Labyrinth. Optionally, you can stop at Sky Mine if you need to refuel your batteries and whatnot.

Once you get close to Lomei Sky Labyrinth you will enter a windy zone that will allow you to glide with ease. Land on the island, activate the Shrine, and then go to the pedestal.

Activating All 4 Pedestals On Lomei Sky Labyrinth

This can be a smidge time consuming because this is, after all, a labyrinth. Unlike before, however, you are going to be gliding. The trick is to remember you can drop to get under grated walls (or most of them) and then glide to rapidly ascend back to a safe gliding level.

You can fall too far down and drop out of the wind-zone, but if this happens just fast-travel back to the Shrine and try again. You can blitz this section in about 5 minutes, just follow the routes we have marked on the map above.

Once all 4 have been activated, the winds around the Labyrinth will increase in potency and you will be able to fly above the Labyrinth without any aids. Do this and make your way to the central section to start the final part of the quest.

Descending Into Lomei Depths Labyrinth

Once you have witnessed the short cutscene congratulating you, you will be tasked with diving into the Depths. This is really quite impressive as you can dive off of Lomei Sky Labyrinth and seamlessly transition between Sky, Ground, and Depths without stopping. It is very dark, so once you see an odd red light, activate your glider to prevent instant death.

This is the easiest part of the quest – you need to kill a Flux Construct III which is comically easy to defeat once you suss them out. If you need help defeating them, we have a guide here.

With the Flux Construct III down, you will be able to activate the final pedestal and retrieve your reward – Evil Spirit Armour. This is one of three pieces to this set, and the rest can be found by completing even more Lomei Labyrinths. Those have their own guides, so be sure to check them out.

That’s all we have for Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom for now. Be sure to check out our other content for more tips, tricks, guides, and lists.