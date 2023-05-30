Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom – How To Make An Airbike | Vehicle Construction Guide

Everything you need to know to construct a flying "Airbike" in Legend Of Zelda Tears Of The Kingdom.

Tears Of The Kingdom has massively increased Link’s ability to get around Hyrule. Cars are all well and good – heck, even horses have their place – but the ability to fly is the ultimate flex of one’s creative abilities. Thankfully, Tears Of The Kingdom provides all the tools for the budding inventor.

Gliders are readily available right from the get-go, and building hot-air balloons is encouraged in the main questline (and several shrines). These are all deceptively expensive, however, and players have found a far more cost-effective method for achieving flight – Airbikes.

Components Required

Airbikes really are incredibly simple and can be built with as little as 3 components. Simply take one Steering Stick and two Fans and you are good to go. You are going to have to finagle the positioning a bit, but considering Fans are plentiful, and Steering Sticks are only slightly less so, you should be able to make these bikes on mass using Autobuild.

Be sure to save the completed Airbike under Favourites to ensure you can pull this creation out of your hat at a moment’s notice.

How To Build An Airbike

Creating the Airbike just has you attaching a fan for the front and back of the Steering Stick. How you angle your fans is rather important and having them wonky can lead to some issues when you eventually take off. We recommend having them pointing directly down to ensure a stable flight with maximum control in the air. Additionally, the game will fight you when it comes to lining them up. We found attaching the front fan first made the whole build far easier. Once you’ve spent a minute or two getting this thing perfect, you never need to build it again thanks to Autobuild.

It’s actually far easier to make an Airtrike. Heck, it’s even easier to fly due to the increased stability provided by the extra fan. This can be achieved by adding 2 fans to the front of the Steering Stick. The completed trike should look a bit like the letter “Y”. The trade off is an increased rate of energy consumption.

Do be aware, flying will drain a lot of Zonai Energy regardless of how many fans you slap onto your bike/trike. With a single battery, you are looking at 10-20 seconds of flight before you plummet. There aren’t many ways around this other than upgrading your batter to the max. Once you have a fair few upgrades, you can fly to your heart’s content.

That’s all we have for Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom for now. Be sure to check out our other content for more tips, tricks, guides, and lists.