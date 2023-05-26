Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom – How To Easily Defeat Phantom Ganon | Boss Guide

Everything you need to know to defeat Gloom Hands and Phantom Ganon in Legend Of Zelda Tears Of The Kingdom.

One of the spookiest moments in Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom is coming face-to-face with a pool of spooky hands that inexplicably transform into a spectral version of the embodiment of evil. We don’t recommend fighting Phantom Ganon early on, but if you insist on taking him on, we do have some tips.

Ultimately, the best way to fight Phantom Ganon is to go into the fight prepared. You want decent armour, powerful weapons, and a basic understanding of the game’s combat. If you have all of that, then you can waltz through this fight no bother, and we are going to teach you how.

How To Defeat Gloom Hands

Gloom Hands are arguably more annoying to deal with than Phantom Gannon. Not only are these things faster than you, but they drain your maximum life like crazy. If you encounter these buggers whilst in the Depths you are in a lot of trouble.

Thankfully, there is a trick to taking them on – technically, we found two. The first is to bring a lot of explosives. Bomb flowers, exploding spears, anything. As long as it explodes, you are going to have a good time. Gloom Hands can’t move far apart from each other, so a well-placed Bomb Arrow or Bomb Spear throw will deal massive damage to the group. Keep throwing out explosives, and they will quickly go down.

We found this strategy worked best when on a ledge. As powerful as Gloom Hands are, they can’t climb. If you are above them, they are helpless. Bombs away!

Our second strategy requires fighting them head-on. Gloom Hands have a very predictable attack pattern. The closest hand will shoot out and try to grab Link. This can be dodged if you dodge sideways, and if timed correctly, will trigger a Flurry Rush. With a basic 20-30 ATK Spear or 1H weapon, you can take out a Hand every time you pull this off.

This strategy will likely cause you to take more damage to the Gloom, so carry some curatives to stay healthy.

How To Defeat Phantom Ganon

With the Gloom Hands defeated you will draw the ire of Phantom Ganon. This guy is incredibly imposing – as is to be expected. Phantom Ganon comes in three forms, each one being highlighted by which weapon he uses.

Thankfully, he is defeated in the same way regardless of weapon choice, so don’t worry there. The trick to Phantom Ganon is to have enough hearts to survive a single hit (he deals about 5 damage a hit with 1 star Hylian Traveller Gear), enough meals to heal, and a weapon strong enough to do noticeable damage.

We found that 30 damage was a great number to hit for this fight, but the higher the better. We also highly recommend Spears. The reason for this is that Ganon has an aura of Gloom. He will drain your hearts if you are too close, and Spears keep you just far enough away to avoid that.

Phantom Gannon has very obvious telegraphs when he goes to attack, and all you have to do is dodge backwards to initiate a Flurry Rush or block his attacks with your shield. In our testing, Phantom Gannon can’t damage you through your block, so if you can’t time your dodges, turtle up and attack him between his attacks.

It’s important to note that you want to stay fairly close to Ganon at all times. Not close enough to be affected by Gloom, but not too far away that you trigger his dash attack. This is his most dangerous attack as it is very fast and deals a lot of damage.

In short, keep your shield up and attack him when he’s between animations. He can take a while to whittle down purely due to his high HP, but once you get over the stress of fighting such an intimidating enemy, he reveals himself to be a bit of a wet noodle. Once you have killed him once, you will revel at the opportunity to fight him again due to the awesome loot he drops.

That’s all we have for Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom for now. Be sure to check out our other content for more tips, tricks, guides, and lists.