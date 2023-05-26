5 Best Items To Sell In Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

The very best items to sell if you want to make money in Legend Of Zelda Tears Of The Kingdom.

Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom is an expensive game – both in a “this is the most expensive Switch game to date” AND “man, everything costs so many Rupees!” kind of way. If you want to stock up on armour, buy valuable ingredients, and purchase new armour, you are going to have to have a fat wallet, and that can be easier said than done.

Of course, you can just duplicate Diamonds (provided Nintendo doesn’t patch that out). If you want a more…authentic…experience, then you might have to put in a bit more work. Thankfully, there are plenty of items worth selling, and many more that you might overlook. Here’s a quick list going over some of the best items to sell when returning to town.

1. Apples, Berries, and Assorted Fruits

Look, we know that most foragables in Tears Of The Kingdom go for little more than a couple of Rupees a pop. This might turn you off selling them since they can be used in cooking for some tasty health benefits. However, you are absolutely missing a trick by hoarding nature’s bounty – especially later on.

Eventually, apples (and most fruit) become pretty darn useless when it comes to a curative. Five apples can cure you for five hearts, but when you have more than 5, it suddenly becomes ineffective. Soon you will stop wasting your time cooking them, and then you will gain a ludicrous stockpile since they are so abundant. Just sell them. You will rake in a few hundred Rupees just by doing this right now, and you won’t miss them for a second.

2. Assorted Monster Parts

It’s tempting to hoard monster parts, especially when Tears Of The Kingdom is so dead set on making you use your inventory to gain power. Of course, we are talking about Fusion here. The thing is, low-level monster parts suck, and you are going to very quickly outgrow them.

All of those mechanical gizmos you got from the Great Sky Island? All of those Bokoblin and Moblin horns? Just sell them. Keep a nice bundle of more powerful versions – for example, Blue, Black, or Silver. Basic ones though? They get booted. We do recommend keeping hold of any Chu Jelly, various eyes, and wings though. These are always great materials to have on hand.

3. Minerals, Minerals Everywhere

Most of the minerals you find are pretty useless in the grand scheme. Things like Flint, Luminous Stone, and even Amber are common and not that useful in combat or when surviving. Flint isn’t needed to create fire as fire can be conjured from so many sources in Tears Of The Kingdom. All those other minerals? Gathering dust.

We do recommend holding onto things like Sapphires, Rubies and Topaz’ purely because they have powerful crafting effects. Everything else can be sold. You can get better deals on minerals from certain Gerudo vendors, but honestly, it’s not worth hunting them down just to sell 10 Amber for a tiny boost in return. Just drop them on Beedle’s lap and get going.

4. Brightbloom Seeds

Of all the items on this list, these are the ones that took us the longest to part ways with. Brightbloom Seeds and their greater counterparts are excellent items that can help you traverse the depths. They are incredibly valuable for budding explorers in the early game, and this can lead to some unnecessary hoarding.

The truth of the matter is these seeds are everywhere. Your inventory will be bursting with well over 100 seeds in no time, and you will never use them all. If you sold every last one of them, you will still, miraculously, have a giant stockpile minutes later. Just sell them. They are worth 2-4 rupees at best, but it’s quick and easy money you are missing out on.

5. Prepared Food & Elixirs

This trick comes straight out of Breath Of The Wild. Raw ingredients aren’t worth that much, but cooking them in a pot drastically increases their value. In short, better food and better Elixirs will result in more money. If you really want a chunk of cash in your wallet, head to a cooking pot and whip up some throwaway potions and lunches, and sell them immediately.

This will take a little while since cooking is oddly tedious in Tears Of The Kingdom, but your returns will be well worth the effort.

That’s all we have for Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom for now. Be sure to check out our other content for more tips, tricks, guides, and lists.