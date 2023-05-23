The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Wao-Os Shrine Solution | The White Bird’s Guidance Guide

Saddle up for one of the most annoying Shrine locations and solutions that we've found so far in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

There are pain in the butt Shrines, and then there are real pain in the butt Shrines. Unfortunately, the Wao-Os Shrine in the Rospro Pass area of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the latter. That’s why we’ve created a special post just to address this Shrine. Read on to find the location and solution for this particularly vexing quest.

How to Find and Solve Wao-Os Shrine in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

This one has to be one of the absolute biggest hassles we’ve come across in the entire game so far. Not only is it hard to find, it’s also hard to complete. First, you need to talk to Laissa in the Rito Village after you’ve completed the events of the Wind Shrine. She’ll tell you that at dawn, there’s a white bird that appears at the Vah Medoh perch at the very top of the village, on the rock area you can now reach.

This is The White Bird’s Guidance Shrine Quest. To complete it, you have to climb up until you can Ascend through the rock to reach this area. Alternatively, you can glide down from the sky islands. Either way, if you don’t see the bird at dawn, you can forgive yourself because we tried this like eight times, and we didn’t see it either. You need to be looking in the right area with the telescope.

However, if you’re here because you just got fed up with the tedium of all of this, we respect your commitment to not wasting your own time. That’s what we’re here for. In any case, just go to the spot we’ve marked on the map above and look for a small circular opening in the ground. This will take you to where the Shrine is located.

Now, if you had hoped that just finding this Shrine was the challenge, we’re sorry to report that this is not the case. When you arrive, immediately grab the cup and attach it to the back end of the lever. Next, place the ball in the cup (don’t attach it), and then pick up the square and drop it on the end. This will hit the first target and complete Step One of this Shrine.

Remove the cup and attach the plank that you now have to the back end of the lever before re-attaching the cup to the very back of the plank. Now place the ball in the cup again and then take the square and walk it as close to the edge as you can, so that you can lift it as high as possible before dropping it. If done correctly, you’ll finally be free of this especially finicky Shrine.

Finally, place Link in the cup and drop the square one last time so that you can glide to the open gate and hopefully never see this place again for as long as you live.