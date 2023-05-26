Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom – Complete Guide To The Blood Moon | Tips & Tricks

Everything you need to know about the Blood Moon in Legend Of Zelda Tears Of The Kingdom.

Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom is full of surprises. Heck, even if you are coming into this game with an encyclopaedic knowledge of the game’s prequel, Breath Of The Wild, you are going to be taken aback by the sheer number of subtle changes. Interestingly enough, the humble Blood Moon is one such change.

Of course, the Blood Moon is nothing new, but how this crimson moon interacts with Tears Of The Kingdom’s mechanics is worth pondering. This guide will go over everything to do with the Blood Moon – both old and new. You will quickly begin to realise this spooky event is nothing but beneficial.

What Is The Blood Moon

The Blood Moon is an event in Tears Of The Kingdom that serves as a reset of the world state of the game. Every monster that has been killed will now respawn. Every miniboss defeated will now be available to fight again. Heck, every dastardly Lynel will be waiting to whoop your butt all over again.

This might seem like a bad thing, but rest assured, this is actually fantastic. Despite its size, Tears Of The Kingdom is not infinitely large. You will run out of things to kill if you are left to your own devices for long enough. The Blood Moon acts as a way to repopulate the world and keep things interesting.

Not only that, more monsters mean more loot. Now that all those powerful bosses and wandering beasts have come back from the dead, you can hunt them down and kill them all over again. Because of this, we highly recommend you mark your map with any interesting fight you find. Patrols, bosses, and Lynels are all great points of interest worth keeping track of.

Finally, outside of monster spawns, weapons, items, and foragables all respawn too. So if you know a good place filled with rare minerals or powerful bomb flowers, you can return to that spot to farm them again. Naturally, these locations are also excellent map markers for you to place.

How To Trigger The Blood Moon

Blood Moons can’t be manually triggered as far as we are aware. Instead, they will automatically start after roughly 170 minutes of real-world time has passed. This equates to 1 week of in-game time in Hyrule. Considering how frequent these are canonically, Hyrule is quite the nightmare hellscape in Tears Of The Kingdom.

It’s important to note that there is no way to expedite this wait. If you were to sleep for a full week in Hyrule, a Blood Moon will not trigger. Nice try though.

Blood Moon Cooking

Arguably the best part of the Blood Moon is the ability to use Bloom Moon Cooking. This mechanic, as far as we are aware, is never mentioned in-game. In fact, it’s a mechanic that you might not know exists even after you’ve completed the game. We only know about it because one of our kids stumbled across it by accident and we tested it out after the fact.

So, Blood Moon cooking, what is it? In short, it’s a way to guarantee ‘Critical Success’ when cooking. A Critical Success is when you randomly get a better-than-expected result when cooking. It’s rare in everyday life but during a Blood Moon? Not so much.

The important thing to note is that Blood Moon cooking only works for 30 in-game minutes between 23:30 and 00:00 on the night of a Blood Moon. You will know a Blood Moon is triggering because the music will change, red mist will start to envelop the world, and you can see a giant red moon in the sky.

The moment that music starts, it’s your cue to get cooking. Effects will double when cooking this way. This makes them far better consumables during combat, but also much more valuable when selling to merchants.

Remember, you can carry Zonai Pots in your inventory for rapid deployment of cooking stations. Very handy when a Blood Moon starts and you are in the middle of nowhere.

That’s all we have for Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom for now. Be sure to check out our other content for more tips, tricks, guides, and lists.