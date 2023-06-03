Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom – How Many Korok Seeds Are Needed To Max Out Your Inventory?

Everything you need to know to max out your inventory in Legend Of Zelda Tears Of The Kingdom.

Inventory space is the puzzle that keeps on giving. Weapons have gotten more durable in Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom, but that just means you are constantly juggling which weapons to keep. In the past, they’d break faster than you could collect, so inventory was less of a pain in the butt.

Nowadays grabbing those bag upgrades is a must. The more weapons you have, the more options you have. When everything can be fused to anything, more space simply means more room to be creative – and that’s a good thing. This guide is going to break down how many Korok Seeds are needed to upgrade your kit.

How Many Korok Seeds To Max Your Inventory in Legend Of Zelda Tears Of The Kingdom?

Simply put, you are going to need to grab a whopping 421 Korok Seeds to max out your bags. This is quite the task as each Korok Puzzle will only grant a single Korok Seed. There are some that grant more, but these don’t massively impact the time investment since those puzzles take longer to complete.

This is split across three bags and comes in at:

160 Korok Seeds to upgrade your shield bag (+16 slots)

153 Korok Seeds to upgrade your weapon bag (+10 slots)

108 Korok Seeds to upgrade your bow bag (+9 Slots)

What’s more, since every bag is now far more valuable since Fuse is now a power, you are going to want to upgrade all 3 bags instead of mostly focusing on weapons like in Breath Of The Wild.

How Many Korok Seeds To Max Your Shield Inventory

It will take a whopping 160 Korok Seeds to cap out your shields, but honestly, these should be your last bag upgrade. We love to shield surf, bounce, and rocket, but shields do inevitably draw the short straw here. You are looking at the following price per upgrade:

+1 Slot – x1 Korok Seed

+2 Slot – x2 Korok Seed

+3 Slot – x3 Korok Seed

+4 Slot – x4 Korok Seed

+5 Slot – x5 Korok Seed

+6 Slot – x10 Korok Seed

+7 Slot – x10 Korok Seed

+8 Slot – x10 Korok Seed

+9 Slot – x10 Korok Seed

+10 Slot – x10 Korok Seed

+11 Slot – x15 Korok Seed

+12 Slot – x15 Korok Seed

+13 Slot – x15 Korok Seed

+14 Slot – x15 Korok Seed

+15 Slot – x15 Korok Seed

+16 Slot – x20 Korok Seed

How Many Korok Seeds To Max Your Weapon Inventory

This is your bread and butter – your meat and potato. Weapons make the world go around and you will likely push for more Weapon Inventory first and then dabble in the other bags once weapons get a bit too expensive.

+1 Slot – x1 Korok Seed

+2 Slot – x2 Korok Seed

+3 Slot – x3 Korok Seed

+4 Slot – x5 Korok Seed

+5 Slot – x8 Korok Seed

+6 Slot – x12 Korok Seed

+7 Slot – x17 Korok Seed

+8 Slot – x25 Korok Seed

+9 Slot – x35 Korok Seed

+10 Slot – x45 Korok Seed

How Many Korok Seeds To Max Your Bow Inventory

Your bow bag is bang in the middle of your other two bags. Bows are very handy, but you won’t need as many of them as regular weapons. We personally took one bow upgrade for every two weapon upgrades early on, and this worked out fine.

+1 Slot – x1 Korok Seed

+2 Slot – x2 Korok Seed

+3 Slot – x3 Korok Seed

+4 Slot – x5 Korok Seed

+5 Slot – x8 Korok Seed

+6 Slot – x12 Korok Seed

+7 Slot – x17 Korok Seed

+8 Slot – x25 Korok Seed

+9 Slot – x35 Korok Seed

That’s all we have for Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom for now. Be sure to check out our other content for more tips, tricks, guides, and lists.