Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How To Find The Fifth Sage | Construct Guide

Brave the most treacherous area in Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom to earn one of its biggest rewards. The Fifth Sage may be a main story quest, but it’s also ridiculously hard to find — and you can begin the quest very early in the game if you’re feeling reckless. There’s nothing stopping you from accessing the Fifth Sage early in your adventure, except for the infinite never-ending storm that’s perpetually happening over the Faron Region. If you can navigate that storm, you’ll be able to begin the Fifth Sage’s quest.

How To Find The Fifth Sage | Construct Companion Guide

To find the Fifth Sage, Link needs to unlock the Popla Foothills Skyview Tower in the Faron Region. Travel south from the Riverside Stable in southeast Central Hyrule to begin. The Faron Region is in the southeast.

Discovering The Path To The Fifth Sage :

: Use the Popla Foothills Skyview Tower to reach the Faron Sky Region. Fly south and glide to reach a massive storm cloud in the far distance — this is the Thunderhead Isles. The entire area is blanketed in thick storm clouds and constant lightning.

Tips For Navigating Thunderhead Isles :

: Unequip any metal gear or you’ll be shocked by lightning.

I recommend unlocking the Sage of Wind to make traversal of this region much easier.

Unlock the ability to climb wet walls. The Frog Armor unlocked by completing quests for the news agency outside Rito Village can be very useful here. Not necessarily required.

Your goal is the center of the Thunderhead Isles. We need to reach an area called Dragonhead Island — it is southeast of where you’ll initiatially enter the stormcloud.

To make navigation easier, use your binoculars and mark islands you see in the far distance. Aim to fly toward them.

Autobuild flying devices can also be extremely helpful here. You don’t need the Zonai device parts — if you have an Autobuild saved, you can generate the missing parts with Zonaite.

The islands often have underhung ledges you can reach — if you cling to a wall, look to the left / right for a spot to quickly climb to. Then you can use Ascend to reach safe ground.

Go to the location marked on the map above. Dragonhead Island is relatively low, so you’ll be able to reach it by gliding once you reach a small island with a launcher that’s activated by lightning. Glide to the island — you’ll only know you’re in the right place when the location pop-up for ‘Dragonhead Island’ appears.

Path To The Fifth Sage | Continued :

: On this island, search for a large structure. There’s a narrow entrance you can use to fall into the main area — where a Shrine is located. Activate the shrine for a quick fast-travel location.

is located. Activate the shrine for a quick fast-travel location. There’s a large door past the shrine. You’ll need to have 11 heart containers to open this door.

past the shrine. You’ll need to have to open this door. Activate the Zonai Device that looks like a mask on the pedestal past the Joku-u Shrine. This will temporarily clear up the storm and shoot a laser down at the surface map.

Build a flying wing and attach the mask to the front. Place fans and ride down to where the green laser is pointing — make sure to bring the mask with you, it’s required!

is pointing — make sure to bring the mask with you, it’s required! The green laser leads you down to an old statue at Tobio’s Hollow in the Faron Region. Grab the mask and approach the statue to activate a lift — it’ll take you down to a strange structure called the Construct Factory.

Once you reach the underground, place the mask into the mech-shaped device in the center of the Construct Factory. This begins a larger quest in the Depths to recover all the pieces of the mech. You’ll need to enter four depots marked with turquoise flames in the distance. After acquiring all four mech parts, you’ll gain the mech as a powerful companion.

How The Construct Works :

: The Construct works like other sages — you can summon it and it will fight by your side automatically against enemies. It will also teleport to follow you in tricky areas.

The Construct works like a mech. It has a special ability. When mounted on the mech, Link gains direct control. Press [X] to mount weapons or Zonai Devices onto the left or right arms. You can also mount devices onto the back to give yourself a Jetpack (Rocket) or sprint (Fan). There are lots of unique combinations you can use for powerful mech-only abilities. You’ll need to experiment to see everything the mech can do.

The mech runs on battery power. You’ll need at least two full batteries to effectively use the mech. The more batteries you have unlock, the longer you can use the mech’s powerful weapons and abilities.

The Construct mech is one of the coolest new additions to Tears of the Kingdom. You’ll get plenty of time to practice using it when fighting your way through the Depths to reach the Secret Stone Temple. The temple itself is short — the real dungeon here is the Construct Factory. Each depot has a complicated puzzle after spawning the mech piece. Reaching the end and rebuilding the mech is your main objective. After that, you’ll fight your way to the big boss battle. We won’t spoil any of the details here — this is just a general overview to help you find the Fifth Sage.