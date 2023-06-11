The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Thyphlo Ruins Shrine Locations and Solutions

There are several Shrines for players to find and solve in the Thyphlo Ruins region of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

In our latest regional guide for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, we’re diving into the Thyphlo Ruins area. As always, please note that while the other Shrine locations that you see on the world map are indeed accurate, they won’t be covered in this particular post as they are being covered in their respective regional guides.

All Thyphlo Ruins Shrine Locations and Solutions in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (So Far…)

1. Sikukuu Shrine (Spinning Gears)

In the first area, use Recall on the orb as it drops down, then let it return to its place. The gears will continue to go backward. Release Recall when the orb is over the hole, and it will fall down into it.

In the second area, just use Ultrahand to crank the switch so that the gear goes clockwise a few times. Now, hop onto the gear and use Recall to be taken up to the end of the Shrine.

2. Kikakin Shrine (Shining in Darkness)

This is by far the biggest troll Shrine in the game. There are 5 or 6 secrets hidden throughout the Shrine, but only one has the key you need. If you want to make exploration faster, cook up a meal with glowing capabilities or use some glowing armor rather than the available flashlight.

Either way, the spot that contains the key is a square spot on the floor that is surrounded by four rocky sections. Lift out the middle section of the floor with Ultrahand to reveal a treasure chest that will give you the Small Key that you need.

3. Musanokir Shrine (Swing to Hit)

In the first area, you want to take the ball and chain that’s hanging on the platform and lift it up so that you can connect it to the square. While this will pull the square into the pit, it will also allow you to jump onto the square and get across. Now, disconnect the square from the bridge and attach it to the hanging ball to your right.

Pull it back and let it go, and it will swing into the bullseye, clearing the way to the next room. Finally, in the last room, attach the log to the plate on the beam so that it juts out toward the bullseye, then attach the square to the hanging chain. Lift the square and let it go, and the momentum will carry the log to the bullseye, clearing the Shrine.

4. Sakunbomar Shrine (Rauru’s Blessing)

This one’s a bit of a doozy. You’ll have to have cleared away the corruption in the Korok Forest, which is already a bit tough, and then you’re going to have to start the “None Shall Pass” Shrine quest. This will have you following flowers through the forest while ignoring and dodging enemies to stay on track.

Once you find the Shrine, it will seem pretty straightforward, but wouldn’t ya know it, it’s attached to a Stone Talus. Once you defeat the Talus and return the crystal, though, the reward is all yours.