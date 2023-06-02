The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Gerudo Canyon Shrine Locations and Solutions

As you sweat and shiver your way through Gerudo Canyon in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom there are plenty of Shrines to find.

Exploring Gerudo Canyon in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is even tougher than it was in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Not only do the insane temperature shifts from day to night make a return here but there’s also a massive sandstorm raging its way through the area. Furthermore, there is a bevy of hard-to-kill enemies littered throughout this region.

Lucky for you, we’ve already braved the hells of the Gerudo Canyon. Follow our map below to find several Shrines in the area and scroll down for their solutions. As always, while the other Shrines you see on this map are accurate, they won’t be covered in this particular guide. Still, if you want to seek them out of your own volition, feel free to mark them on your own in-game map.

All Gerudo Canyon Shrine Locations and Solutions in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (So Far…)

1. Motsutsis Shrine (Rauru’s Blessing)

To solve the labyrinth, start from the spot marked on the map and then go up the stairs, jump the gap, and continue through the corruption, heading left.

Follow the corruption around the corner past the pillar of corruption, and you should spot an opening with a book on a table. Glide down from there to the Shrine location. As for the Shrine, it’s already done. Enjoy!

2. Kitawak Shrine (Upward and Forward)

Grab the platform leaning up against the wall and attach it to the end of the upraised platform in front of you so that when it falls, it will create a bridge. Now pull that piece off and attach it to the next see-saw platform to create a ramp.

Then attach the other free piece you see to extend the ramp out. Run up and glide to the next level. In the final room, ignore everything. Just grab those two platforms, reattach them as a ramp, and use them to climb up to the finish.

3. Soryotang Shrine (Buried Light)

Pull the fan out of the sand and then turn it on by striking it. Now carry it around the room to blow the sand piles away. One of them has a chest with a key inside that will open the door. Now head into the next room and Ascend through the overhanging ledge.

You’ll find another fan here that you can use to blow the sand away below the square mesh. This will reveal a light. Now, grab the weird little stone thing and take it up there. It reflects light, and if you aim it through the bars diagonally into the previous room, you can use it to finish the Shrine.

See the picture above for how this should look. Finally, Ascend through the overhanging ledge so that you can return to the previous room, and then use the other stone with Ultrahand to reflect the light at the hexagon above the door and finish this one off.

4. Miryotanog Shrine (Proving Grounds: Lure)

The concept here is pretty simple. Pick up the weapons and arrows at the start, then, as soon the robots begin noticing you, lure them into the red lasers, which will set them on fire over and over again. This will help you to diminish their health until you wear them out.

5. Mayatat Shrine (A Sliding Device)

In the first area, get in front of one of the falling sliders and then use Recall on it. Hop on, and it will carry you to the next level. Now, run through the quicksand and grab the fans. Pick them up with Ultrahand and take them back to where you just entered.

With the fans, the controlling device, and the sled, you can now create a machine to get you across the quicksand. We made ours like in the picture above. Place it in the quicksand, strike it, and then use the controlling device to drive it to the other side.

6. Kudanisar Shrine (Bridging the Sands)

In the first area, run across the floating platforms to reach the safe zone in the middle, where you can attach all three of the platforms together and create a ramp that will get you from the safe zone to the wall. Run up it and jump over. You can also use this same bridge to help you cross the next area to the ladder, though you can manage without it.

Once you climb the ladder, step on the square switch to launch an orb across the room. Now you need to go get it and bring it back. Attach the two prebuilt hovercrafts together and ride them across to the other side with the controlling device. When you get close enough, Ascend through the grating and kill the two robots.

Now, step on the square switch here, attach the two hover devices together again, attach the orb to them, and then ride the whole thing back to the slot where the orb needs to go.

Unfortunately, when you get there, you’ll find that you can’t get the orb up. Put it somewhere safe for now, then use the platforms to build a ramp between the safe ground and the upper area. Attach the orb to the ramp and place it before running up and detaching the orb so that you can place it in the slot.