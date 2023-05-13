Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom – Where To Find Hestu | Inventory Upgrade Guide

Everything you need to know to find Hestu in Legend Of Zelda Tears Of The Kingdom.

Tears Of The Kingdom does a lot to build upon its forebears’ excellent core. To get to that, however, the game had to knock you down a few pegs. When you first start Tears Of The Kingdom you are as fresh as Link was when left the Shrine Of Resurrection, and this includes your capacity to hold weapons.

This is one of the major players when it comes to combat because your limited inventory forces you to make difficult decisions. Do you have space for that handy Torch? Can you really afford to lug around that 4th exploding Javelin (the answer is always yes to this one)? Thankfully it is pretty easy to increase your inventory capacity, you just need to know where to go, and who to talk to.

How To Upgrade Your Inventory

Upgrading your inventory is a two-step process. First, you need Korok Seeds. You should have a handful (at the very least) by this point. You get them from helping Koroks and solving environmental puzzles. They are very handy, and we have a guide on them if you want more information.

Secondly, you need to find Hestu. Hestu is a giant Korok who loves a good dance. Not only that, he has the unique power to make your pockets bigger on the inside. Bring him Korok Seeds, and you are good to go. Unfortunately, finding Hestu is easier said than done.

Where To Find Hestu

Hestu is an elusive fellow and doesn’t advertise his exact location when you first start the game (how dare he!). To find him, you are going to have to head west. We have marked his exact location in the screenshot above. There is a tower not far from his location, so be sure to activate that first to get a better view of the land. That being said, we accidentally found Hestu on the way to the Tower, so you might get lucky too!

Defeating The Evermeans

Once you have found Hestu he will ask you to help him. There are some suspicious trees nearby, and he wants you to give them a good clobbering. If you have been around the Great Forest, you will know what these chaps are – Evermeans.

Evermeans are walking trees that deal a surprising amount of damage when they headbutt(?) you. They are wonderfully susceptible to axes and fire, however. A basic Stone Axe can chop an Evermean down in two or three hits. Kill the Evermens and return to Hestu.

Claim Your Reward

With the botanical threat dealt with, it’s time to claim your reward. Hestu will thank you and then allow you to exchange Korok Seeds. Each upgrade will set you back a small number of seeds, with each upgrade to a given category getting more expensive the more you buy.

We highly recommend you focus on melee weapons first as these tend to be your primary form of attack. After that, bounce between bows and shields however you want.

Away He Goes

Once you stop talking to Hestu he will head off on his travels. He will hint that he is heading East, so track him down again if you want to use his services once more.

That’s all we have for Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom for now. Be sure to check out our other content for more tips, tricks, guides, and lists.