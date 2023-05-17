These overworld bosses are easy to take down if you know which of Link's tools to use in Tears of the Kingdom.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is filled to the brim with mini-bosses. One of the most interesting and creative of these are the Flux Constructs. You will encounter multiple of these shapeshifting constructs over the course of the game, so it’s helpful to know the trick to beating them easily.

How to Defeat Flux Constructs in Tears of the Kingdom

Flux Constructs are a connected set of blocks that shift into different forms as you damage it. These includes forms such as a giant person-like, as well as a horizontal wall, or a cube. Regardless of which form it takes, there is one reliable strategy to beating Flux Constructs.

Each Flux Construct boss has one control center block. This also acts as its weak point. The best way to expose this glowing block is to use Ultrahand to wriggle it away from the rest of the boss. This will cause the Construct’s other parts to shatter off, leaving the core vulnerable for a number of seconds. At this point rush up to it and attack with a strong melee weapon.

If you would like, you can also shoot arrows at the corn when the construct is in one of its forms. This will damage the boss and eventually lead it to collapsing. We found that using Ultrahand was a more reliable and safe approach, by arrows can definitely play a role in fighting these enemies.

By repeating this process about three or four times, you should be able to defeat Tears of the Kingdom‘s Flux Constructs without taking much damage or having to expend many resources.

