Mortal Kombat’s Next Game Will Be Revealed Tomorrow

Mortal Kombat fans get ready as a new game installment is coming out. We’ve been waiting on the next installment news for a little while now, and today, we know that the announcement is set for tomorrow. Tweeting out from the official Mortal Kombat Twitter account, the development studio offered a teaser of what to expect. This is the same teaser that was highlighted earlier this month with a clock ticking away, which sparked some interest in what the new installment will entail.

For instance, fans are undecided if this will be Mortal Kombat 12 or if we will get a bit of a reboot of sorts. Whatever the case, the ending of Mortal Kombat 11 plays a role in a time component. So with a new timeline established, it’s left some fans wondering what NetherRealm Studios will offer regarding the campaign storyline.

We don’t have to wait long before we get some questions answered. The new tweet video ends with the phrase, “It is time. May 18, 6 AM PT,” so we can expect a video drop tomorrow morning. That should give us more insight into the campaign storyline and perhaps a look into the new character designs for the game. Of course, we hope to see a release date attached to it when the game gets announced tomorrow.

Likewise, plenty of speculation pieces and rumors are running rampant online that are based around the guest fighter characters. Mortal Kombat is no stranger to crossover characters being featured in their line of games. There are bound to be quite a few to show up in this installment, but just who those characters might be is anyone’s guess. However, we are confident that there will be at least one character that won’t be showing up in the game. If you recall, Bruce Campbell was recently asked about his iconic character being a guest in the next Mortal Kombat game.

Mortal Kombat 11 had some teases of guest characters in the past, and there were quite a few assuming Ash Williams was going to be one of the few to step into the game. However, after a recent statement by Bruce Campbell, it’s a safe bet that you won’t be seeing Ash anytime soon on Mortal Kombat. Instead, Bruce is keener on keeping the character in the Evil Dead: The Video Game with crossovers coming to that particular game rather than Ash showing up anywhere else.