Bruce Campbell Says Keep Ash Out Of Mortal Kombat 12!

The Mortal Kombat franchise is a massive one, and it’s been around for ages now. We’ve seen several iconic characters get introduced and showcased in various installments of the series. However, the game IP has been no stranger lately to introducing crossover characters. Mortal Kombat 11 had several characters brought in to fight, and it’s been a game with fans to suggest, along with guessing just who might show up next. But one individual is already saying to keep their character out of Mortal Kombat 12.

If you’re hopeful that Evil Dead’s Ash Williams will be showing up in Mortal Kombat 12, don’t count on it. The character is already iconic within the horror movie genre, and he recently had his own video game release with Evil Dead: The Video Game. But besides that, it doesn’t look like the character will be showing up in Mortal Kombat 12 despite having some previous teases in Mortal Kombat 11. Or, at the very least, Bruce Campbell, the actor who has portrayed Ash Williams over the years, is not interested in bringing this character out into the game.

Recently, Bruce Campbell was interviewed by AV Club for the upcoming film Evil Dead Rise. During the conversation, the topic came up about Evil Dead: The Game and rumors of Ash Williams showing up in Mortal Kombat 11. While that never happened, it was asked if there would be any interest in seeing Ash Williams duking it out in the upcoming Mortal Kombat 12 video game. Unfortunately, don’t hold your breath, as Bruce is only interested in other characters coming into Evil Dead: The Game.

No, I don’t want Ash to appear in other people’s games. Other creatures like Freddy and Jason should be in the Evil Dead game. You should be able to play as Freddy. You should be able to play as Jason and then have Ash fight those guys. So the video game format is much more welcoming, and then you make a side deal with however you get the likeness and the character of Freddy, you let the game company make those deals. So that’s what I would do. But, no, I’m not interested in loaning Ash out. They need to come to our house. Bruce Campbell – AV Club

It looks like we won’t be seeing Ash being showcased in Mortal Kombat 12 or any other video game right now. Instead, there’s a push to see cameos and crossovers happen in Evil Dead: The Game. Of course, we’re still waiting on official details to come out regarding Mortal Kombat 12. Even though we won’t get Ash Williams, there are bound to be plenty of other iconic characters being showcased in the game.