Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom – Everything You Need To Know About Chuchu Jelly

Everything you need to know about Chuchu and how to use Chuchu Jelly in Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom introduced a lot of new concepts to the now-established, ‘Modern Zelda’ formula. One of the most interesting when it comes to combat is the Fuse system. Fuse allows you to combine most things with just about anything, which is a recipe for both disaster and creativity.

Chuchu’s make their return, and their ever-useful jelly can be used in all kinds of new and interesting ways. This guide is going to go over everything you need to know to make the most out of your Chuchu Jelly, where to find every kind, and some tips on using them in combat.

More Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom content:

Cooking Guide | Secret Mount Guide | Surviving Cold Weather | Elixir Guide | Heat Resistance | Flame Guard

What Are Chuchus?

Chuchus are a kind of monster in Tears Of The Kingdom and they just so happen to be a fairly common one. They exist in just about every biome in Hyrule, and they come in 4 flavours:

Blue (Water)

Yellow (Electric)

Red (Fire)

White (Ice)

Each Chuchu will drop a Jelly or two, and if it’s a supersized Chuchu, you can get as many as five for a kill. The colour of Chuchu will also determine the colour of Jelly, although as we will go over soon, that can be changed with some shenanigans.

When fighting Chuchus, be aware of their elemental powers. Yellow, Red, and White all explode on death, and this can deal huge damage if you aren’t careful. We typically used ranged combat to take rhythm out from a distance.

How To Use Chuchu Jelly In Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

Now you have Chuchu Jelly, what can you do with it? Well, as a Monster Part, you can use it to create Elixirs, although we would consider that a bit of a waste.

You can also use Jelly as a throwable. Select it in your inventory, throw it like any other item, and then strike it with an arrow to cause an AOE explosion. This is great for setting traps.

The best way to use Chuchu Jelly, however, is to Fuse it with your arrows. Since Red, Yellow, and White Chuchu Jelly explodes on contact, you can deal massive amounts of AOE damage and inflict all manner of status ailments. We often used Chuchu Jelly instead of Bomb Flowers. Whilst they don’t do quite as much damage, freezing an entire camp of enemies, or electrifying a powerful foe in the rain opened up our combat options drastically.

We’ve already dropped the ‘best’ bomb, however, there is one final use that we found to be more interesting – and more dangerous. There is a category of weapon you can find in the Korok Forest called ‘Forest’ weapons. These weapons (a Spear and a Sword) have a unique ability that recycles Fused materials. What this means in practice is that your one-use Chuchu jelly is no longer one-use.

We found this most useful on Spears as at maximum range you will be just out of the blast radius of an exploding Jelly. Whilst Forest Spears are pretty rare, we found them to be one of the best ways to deal with crowds in close combat.

Where To Get Chuchu Jelly in Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom?

Chuchu Jelly is pretty easy to find since Chuchus are rather common. Simply head to a location that is environmentally similar to the Jelly you want. Or follow this handy list:

Blue Chuchu – Central Hyrule

Yellow Chuchu – Gerudo Desert

Red Chuchu – Death Mountain

White Chuhu – Rito Village/Surrounding Mountains

If hunting down Chuchu is not your style, then don’t worry, you can also buy them. Chuchu Jelly can be purchased in a number of places, but the best place for ease of access has to be Kara Kara Bazaar and Gerudo Shelter. The former in particular is a few steps from a Shrine allowing you to fast travel there at any time. They stock all colours of Chuchu Jelly so feel free to burn your wallet a smidge and pick some up if you are running low.

How To Change Your Chuchu Jelly In Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

The final trick with Chuchu Jelly is that you can alter its colour. More specifically, you can alter the colour of Blue Chuchu Jelly. All you have to do is apply the appropriate element to your Blue Chuchu Jelly and it will morph. The trick here is that you can’t directly attack the Jelly otherwise it will break.

We got around this using elemental rods found from Poes or by fusing rare gems to stick. For example, a Sapphire fused to a stick will unleash a wave of ice. This will change all of your Blue Chuchu Jelly into White Chuchu Jelly. Considering Blue is the least useful in combat (and the most common), this is a great way to quickly build up your stockpile of more valuable Chuchu Jelly.

That’s all we have for Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom for now. Be sure to check out our other content for more tips, tricks, guides, and lists.