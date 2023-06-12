Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom – How To Defeat Molduga | Overworld Boss Guide

Everything you need to know to hunt down and defeat the dreaded Molduga in Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom.

One of the best aspects of exploring Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom is finding new overworld bosses to test your mettle against. Some of these are brand new additions, like the mighty Gleeok, but some are returning favourites from Breath Of The Wild. The humongous Molduga is in the latter category and is a blast to fight.

Of course, knowing that Molduga exists and killing one are two different things. These things are one of the largest enemies in Tears Of The Kingdom, they have a lot of HP, and if you aren’t prepared, you can quickly find yourself gobbled up never to be seen again (citation needed on that last part). This guide will go over where you can find these beasts, and how you can put them down for good.

Where To Find Molduga In Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

You can find Molduga roaming the Gerudo Desert, and as far as we are aware, that’s the only place you can find them. Molduga is one of the only region-specific Overworld Bosses in Tears Of The Kingdom, so don’t expect to bump into one around Hyrule Castle. Not only that, but Molduga don’t announce their presence like a Talos or Gleeok. No, Molduga ‘swim’ through the sands of the desert and erupt like a mountain-sized sand whale. It’s quite the sight.

We found our first Molduga in and around Toruma Dunes.

Preparing To Fight Molduga

Now we know roughly where to find Molduga, we can get to preparing for the fight. Unlike most bosses, Molduga will require a very specific strategy to take down. Once you nail this, you can get a bit more creative (Tears Of The Kingdom always rewards the inventive). We are going to lean heavily on our bow and bomb arrows.

Because of this, you are going to need a healthy supply of arrows. Depending on how strong your bow is, you should aim for around 30 arrows. This shouldn’t be too difficult as Arrows are cheap and are easily restocked. You can find vendors all over Hyrule. Heck, even Stables sell them via Beedle.

Next, you need Bomb Flowers. These are somewhat rare but can be bought in places like Tarry Town and found in the Depths. You can also check out our Guide on quickly farming Bomb Flowers. If you’ve managed to stave off the most recent updates for Tears Of The Kingdom, you could even consider duplicating them with the infamous duplication glitch.

Finally, stock up on the strongest bows and melee weapons you have access to. With all of that ready, let’s hunt a Molduga.

Optionally you could equip powerful armour like the Fierce Deity set or consume Attack Up meals.

How To Defeat Molduga In Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

To defeat Molduga you are going to have to lure it, shoot it, then smack it. Before that, you need to get off the sand. Molduga is attracted to motion on the sand, so look for any elevated position. By this, we mean rocky anything. As long as it isn’t sand, you are good to go. If you can find a more vertical formation of rocks, this would be even better (just not required)

Once you are grounded, look for the sand trail that betrays Molduga’s position. Fire an unfused arrow close to your position. This will lure Molduga into jumping out of the sand. Once it is in the air, Fuse a Bomb Flower to an arrow then fire it at Molduga.

The impact will stun Molduga and send it plummeting to the ground. Now is your opportunity to smack it around. Glide/run to Moldugas exposed head/eye and relentlessly attack. Molduga has a lot of HP so even with a powerful weapon and Attack Up buffs, you won’t be taking it down quickly.

After a while, it will recover and then return to the sands. Retreat to your rock of choice and repeat this process until Molduga is dead. It should take four or five rotations to put Molduga down.

That’s all we have for Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom for now. Be sure to check out our other content for more tips, tricks, guides, and lists.