Amnesia: The Bunker – Toy Fanatic Achievement Guide

There are many tools that you collect in Amnesia: The Bunker like guns, wrenches, and lighters to name a few. All of these make sense in a war setting. One item that you can get that is seemingly out of place is the Rabbit Toy. This stuffed animal can be found in a place outside the bunker and holds a special connection to The Beast that stalks the halls. If you allow The Beast to take the Rabbit, he will bring it to his new home. While you can leave your fluffy friend, there is an Achievement known as Toy Fanatic that tasks you with getting the Rabbit Toy back. This guide will show players how to get the Toy Fanatic Achievement and Trophy in Amnesia: The Bunker.

How To Get The Toy Fanatic Achievement In Amnesia: The Bunker

In order to get the Toy Fanatic Achievement and Trophy, you will first need to get both the Toy Collector and Sentimental Achievements, both of which relate to the Rabbit Toy item that is at the center of this Achievement as well. This is where you can find full guides on how to get both the Toy Collector and Sentimental Achievements. When you throw the Rabbit Toy, make sure you are still in the bunker and not in the game’s final area as you won’t be able to get the Rabbit Toy back once The Beast takes it. Throw the Rabbit Toy and let The Beast interact with it. Take this time to get somewhere safe and then let The Beast leave the area. He

You should have unlocked the door connecting the Changing Room and Storage Hub on your first trip through Maintenance. This will give you a clear path from to the Chapel. If you didn’t unlock it, you will need to go through the rat-infested tunnel in the Workshop. Once in the Storage Hub, go to the far side of the area to find the entrance to the Chapel.

The Chapel has become the den for The Beast, bringing his victims here to feast on. He also brought something very precious back here and has put it on display. You will find the Rabbit Toy sitting on the altar of the Chapel. Pick up the Rabbit Toy to re-acquire the item. This will unlock the Toy Fanatic Achievement and Trophy!

