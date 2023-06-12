While attempting to survive the horrors that dwell in the halls of Amnesia: The Bunker, players will come across several different collectibles that will give them information on how to get certain items as well as flesh out the lore of this once-lived-in underground structure. One of these types of collectibles is called Notes. These handwritten memos and journals were left behind by the soldiers in the bunker a give pieces of the greater story of what happened in the underground facility. Throughout the game, there are a total of 52 Notes, with the Librarian Achievement and Trophy being unlocked when all are collected.

The Maintenance wing has become one of the most dangerous areas of the bunker. Mutated rats feast on bodies and the Chapel that once granted soldiers reprieve has become the home of The Beast. Players will want to know the story of what happened here, which can only be done through these Notes. This guide will show players where to find all of the Maintenance Notes in Amnesia: The Bunker.

All Maintenance Notes In Amnesia: The Bunker

There are a total of 6 Notes in the Maintenance area. All of these are obtainable without having to get a specific item from other parts of the bunker. Making it one of the easier and quicker areas to complete Note collecting. Below is a full map and breakdown of all of the Maintenance Note locations.

Note #1: The Rats

Upon entering Maintenace, find the first door in the area. This door will be marked with planks of wood with “RATS KEEP OUT”. Pull the wood off to unlock the door. Once inside, look at the desk on the left side of the room to find this first Note.

Note #2: Note to a Dead Friend

Make your way a little deeper into the area and then take the stairs to the left. This will bring you towards the Foreman’s Quarters. This Note can be found on the desk in this room.

Note #3: It Can Hear Me

Head all the way to the end of the main hallway of the area and go down the stairs to the right. This Note is just outside a hole in the wall where The Beast can come out.

Note #4: Where’s the Pillbox Key?

Go back up the stairs and to the Workshop. There is a tunnel in this room that goes over to the other side of Maintenance. The tunnel is filled with rats. If you have already gotten the Lighter item from Giuard’s locker, Petrol Bombs or a Torch can be used to scare the rats away. The former also burns the body to ensure the rats don’t return. A regular Fuel canister can also be poured on the bodies and ignited by using a Torch or Flare, but this is a fairly heavy waste of resources.

Back in the hallway just before the Workshop is a Pantry that has Meat in it. This Meat can be thrown to attract the rats, giving you the chance to get through the tunnel. Go through the tunnel to reach the entrance to the Pillbox found directly to the left of the exit. This Note is found pinned to the wall next to the door to the Pillbox.

Note #5: Lambert’s Journal – Part 1

Head to the Chapel, the den of The Beast. Go to the right side of the room to find a Confessional. To the left of the Confessional is this Note from the journal of Clement’s friend, Lambert.

Note #6: I Saw Its Face

Get the key from the Confessional and take it back to the Pillbox entrance. Go into the room but not up the ladder. There is a wooden wall to the left of the entrance. You can use any kind of explosive to get into this room. You can also break down the door to the left of the Pillbox door. Whichever way you get into the Munitions Storage room, you will find this final Note sitting on the shelf.

With all of these now acquired, you will have collected all of the Maintenance Notes in Amnesia: The Bunker. When you get all the Notes in the game, you will unlock the Librarian Achievement and Trophy! Check out Gameranx’s other guides on where to find the Notes in all of the other areas of the bunker: Central Bunker, Officer Quarters, Soldier Quarters, Prison and Arsenal.

