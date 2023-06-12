Amnesia: The Bunker – All Soldier Quarters Notes

While attempting to survive the horrors that dwell in the halls of Amnesia: The Bunker, players will come across several different collectibles that will give them information on how to get certain items as well as flesh out the lore of this once-lived-in underground structure. One of these types of collectibles is called Notes. These handwritten memos and journals were left behind by the soldiers in the bunker a give pieces of the greater story of what happened in the underground facility. Throughout the game, there are a total of 52 Notes, with the Librarian Achievement and Trophy being unlocked when all are collected.

After you lift the Emergency Lockdown of the Central Bunker, one of the new areas that becomes available is the Soldier Quarters. This is the area where most of the troops living in the bunker would sleep, eat, and socialize. A once lively place has turned into a dark and decrepit place and is a perfect hunting ground for The Beast. This guide will show players where to find all of the Soldier Quarters Notes in Amnesia: The Bunker.

More Amnesia: The Bunker Guides:

Amnesia: The Bunker – Full Achievement and Trophy List | Amnesia: The Bunker – How to Save Your Game | Amnesia: The Bunker – Map System Explained | Amnesia: The Bunker – Cut It Off Achievement Guide | Amnesia: The Bunker – Where to Find All Map Parts | Cartographer Achievement Guide | Amnesia: The Bunker – Generator System Explained | Amnesia: The Bunker – How to Lift the Emergency Lockdown | Gave the All Clear Achievement Guide | Amnesia: The Bunker – How to Get the Wrench | Amnesia: The Bunker – How to Get the Cutters | Toolist Achievement Guide

All Soldier Quarters Notes In Amnesia: The Bunker

There are a total of 15 Notes in the Soldier Quarters of the bunker. 14 of these Notes can be collected as soon as you enter the area while the final one will require you to get a specific key item from other areas of the bunker. Below is a full map and breakdown of all of the Soldier Quarters Note locations.

Note #1: Joubert’s Journal – Patrol Debriefing

Head down the staircase from the Central Bunker to the Soldier Quarters. Right at the bottom of the stairs is a wooden door for the Clerk’s Office which is where the area’s map is located. The door is locked and doesn’t have a key, so you will need to use a heavy brick, shotgun, or explosive to get into this room. Once inside, look at the shelf to the left entrance to find the first Note for this area.

Note #2: Daisy-Chained Switches

Leave the Clerk’s Office and head deeper into the Soldier Quarters. There is a lever next to the first door on the left. This Note is pinned to the wall between the door and the lever.

Note #3: Fear and Paranoia

Head to the end of the hallway to reach the Communications door. Go to the left and go into Barracks B. Once inside Barracks B, look to the first bed on the left to find a bedframe with no mattress. There will be a Note sitting here.

Note #4: Gathering of the Willing

Directly to the right of the entrance of Barracks B is a vent with a Note inside. Players will need to get the Wrench from Foreman Stafford’s locker in Mission Storage. Check out Gameranx’s full guide on how to get the Wrench item here. Once the Wrench is acquired, open the vent and get this Note.

Note #5: Clement’s Journal – Compelled

Clement’s bed can be found as the last bed on the right of Barracks B. On this bed is Clement’s Dog Tag as well as this Note from his Journal.

Note #6: Farber’s Last Note

Go through the door to the right of Clement’s bed and make your way down the hallway to get to the Break Room. Inside this room is a wardrobe. Open it and you will find this Note sitting on the ground.

Note #7: The Officers have Fled

Shoot the lock off of the door that leads to the Utility Room from the Break Room. On the table to the right of the entrance is Note #7.

Note #8: I Have the Communications Key

Head back to the main hallway and this time down the hall to the right of the Communications door and head to the Security door at the end of the hall. Just like the door to the Clerk’s Room, this door will need to be destroyed. Once inside, open the locked cabinet to find this Note.

Note #9: Nicolay’s Unsent Letter

Head into Barracks A and immediately go to the right and open the first locker yo find along the right wall to find this Note.

Note #10: Noyer’s Journal – Part 1

Find Noyer’s bed in the left row of beds. This part of his journal is found at the foot of his bed.

Note #11: Toussaint’s Journal

Go to the final bed in the left row of beds. Just like the first bed in Barracks B, this bed has not mattress and has a Note sitting on it.

Note #12: We Whirl the World

Go to the second to last bed in the right row of beds and look at the top bunk. The Note here will be found here.

Note #13: Farber Dies

You can find Gameranx’s guide on how to get into the Communications Room here. Once you unlock the door to Communications, go up the stairs to find this Note next to the radio on the table.

Note #14: Note to Farber

Turn around to face the table right behind the table with the radio to find this Note.

Note #15: Noyer’s Journal – Part 2

Directly to the left of the desk with Note #14 is a filing cabinet with a padlock on it. Shoot the lock off and open the cabinet to find this final Note in Soldier Quarters.

With all of these now acquired, you will have collected all of the Soldier Quarters Notes in Amnesia: The Bunker. When you get all the Notes in the game, you will unlock the Librarian Achievement and Trophy! Check out Gameranx’s other guides on where to find the Notes in all of the other areas of the bunker: Central Bunker, Officer Quarters, Maintenance, Prison and Arsenal.

More Amnesia: The Bunker Guides:

Amnesia: The Bunker – How to Save the German Prisoner | Life Preserver Achievement Guide | Amnesia: The Bunker – How to Disarm a Tripwire | Tinkerer Achievement Guide | Amnesia: The Bunker – How to Get the Arsenal Code | Signalman Achievement Guide | Amnesia: The Bunker – Where to Find the Detonator Handle | Explosives Technician Achievement Guide | Amnesia: The Bunker – How to Get the Dynamite Bundle | Munitions Expert Achievement Guide | Amnesia: The Bunker – Where to Find the Shotgun | Canonnier Achievement Guide | Amnesia: The Bunker – All Crafting Recipes | Amnesia: The Bunker – How to Get the Lighter | Flint & Steel Achievement Guide | Amnesia: The Bunker – How to Get the Gas Mask | Easy Breather Achievement Guide