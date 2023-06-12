While attempting to survive the horrors that dwell in the halls of Amnesia: The Bunker, players will come across several different collectibles that will give them information on how to get certain items as well as flesh out the lore of this once-lived-in underground structure. One of these types of collectibles is called Notes. These handwritten memos and journals were left behind by the soldiers in the bunker a give pieces of the greater story of what happened in the underground facility. Throughout the game, there are a total of 52 Notes, with the Librarian Achievement and Trophy being unlocked when all are collected.

When you first leave the Administration Office, the game’s Save Room, you will only be able to explore 2 areas since the rest of the bunker is in an Emergency Lockdown. One of these areas is the Officer Quarters, an area where the high-ranking figures in the bunker would sleep and plan out strategies for the on-going war. This guide will show players where to find all of the Officer Quarters Notes in Amnesia: The Bunker.

All Officer Quarters Notes In Amnesia: The Bunker

There are a total of 14 Notes in the Officer Quarters of the bunker. 10 of these Notes can be collected as soon as you enter the area while the 4 remaining ones will require you to get certain items from other areas of the bunker to gain access to them. Below is a full map and breakdown of all of the Officer Quarters Note locations.

Note #1: Joubert’s Final Journal

Once you make your way into the Officer Quarters hallway, go into the first door on the left with the name “JOUBERT” written on it. This door is unlocked so there won’t be any issue getting into the room. Walk up to the desk at the back wall and pick up this first Note sitting in the center of the desk.

Note #2: Joubert’s Journal – Strange Sounds

Staying with the same desk where you found the previous note, open the rightmost drawer to find this Note.

Note #3: Roman Tunnel Update

Go back into the hallway and go into the first door on the right. This will take you to the Strategy Operations room. The center of this room has a large table with a lot of miscellaneous items scattered across it. On the corner of the table near the door that you entered through is where you will find this Note.

Note #4: Prisoner in Custody

Also found in the Strategy Operations room, go to the wall to the right of the door you entered from to find a desk in the corner of the room near a hole that the Beast can enter the room from. Open the right drawer of the desk to find this Note.

Note #5: Shooting the Beast

Head back to the hallway and find the “FOURNIER” room to find this Note on the desk.

Note #6: Increased Security on Arsenal

In the same room and the same desk as Note #5, open the left drawer to find the Note.

Note #7: Assumptions About Motive

The room to the right of Fournier’s room is Reynard’s room. This door is locked and requires either an explosive, shotgun, or heavy brick to knock down. Once inside, walk up to the desk at the back wall and open the left drawer to find this Note.

Note #8: In Charge of Security

In the same room, there is a filing cabinet to the right of the entrance. In the opening, there is a Note.

Note #9: About Digging Too Deep

The rest of the filing cabinet is chained shut and requires you to get the Cutters item from within the Prison. You can find Gameranx’s in-depth guide on how to get the Cutters item here. Once the Cutters are acquired, return to this cabinet and cut the chain. Open the cabinet to find this Note.

Note #10: Toussaint’s Fate

In the same cabinet, this Note can be found just under the previous Note.

Note #11: LaRue’s Report

Enter the Lounge and go through the vent found at the back right of the room. This is an already unlocked vent covered by some barrels. Move everything that is blocking this path and go through the opening. Pry the wooden boards off the opening to gain access to Delisle’s room.

Once you get into Delisle’s room., this Note can be found on his desk.

Note #12: Where’s Our Wine

Leave Delisle’s room and go down the staircase to the right of his room and then go to the left into the Wine Cellar. Look to the left at the bottom of the steps to find this Note on a box.

Note #13: List of the Guilty

In the Cellar is a locked wine storage and you will need to either use the Cutters or Wrench to get inside. Once inside, open the top cabinet to the right of the door.

Note #14: Noyer’s Translations

In the same, filing cabinet, open the bottom cabinet to find the final Note in Officer Quarters.

With all of these now acquired, you will have collected all of the Officer Quarters Notes in Amnesia: The Bunker. When you get all the Notes in the game, you will unlock the Librarian Achievement and Trophy! Check out Gameranx’s other guides on where to find the Notes in all of the other areas of the bunker: Central Bunker, Soldier Quarters, Maintenance, Prison and Arsenal.

