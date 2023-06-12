Amnesia: The Bunker – All Prison and Arsenal Notes

While attempting to survive the horrors that dwell in the halls of Amnesia: The Bunker, players will come across several different collectibles that will give them information on how to get certain items as well as flesh out the lore of this once-lived-in underground structure. One of these types of collectibles is called Notes. These handwritten memos and journals were left behind by the soldiers in the bunker a give pieces of the greater story of what happened in the underground facility. Throughout the game, there are a total of 52 Notes, with the Librarian Achievement and Trophy being unlocked when all are collected.

Both the Prison and Arsenal have the smallest number of Notes in the game. The two places are also connected since items found in one of them are needed to progress in the other. So, given how connected they are, let’s figure out where to find the Notes for both areas at the same time! This guide will show players where to find all of the Prison and Arsenal Notes in Amnesia: The Bunker.

More Amnesia: The Bunker Guides:

Amnesia: The Bunker – Full Achievement and Trophy List | Amnesia: The Bunker – How to Save Your Game | Amnesia: The Bunker – Map System Explained | Amnesia: The Bunker – Cut It Off Achievement Guide | Amnesia: The Bunker – Where to Find All Map Parts | Cartographer Achievement Guide | Amnesia: The Bunker – Generator System Explained | Amnesia: The Bunker – How to Lift the Emergency Lockdown | Gave the All Clear Achievement Guide | Amnesia: The Bunker – How to Get the Wrench | Amnesia: The Bunker – How to Get the Cutters | Toolist Achievement Guide

All Prison and Arsenal Notes In Amnesia: The Bunker

The Prison and Arsenal combined have a total of 6 Notes, 4 of which are in the Prison area while the other 2 are in the Arsenal. Go to the Prison first since you will need to get an item from this area in order to get to the other 2 Notes in the Arsenal.

Prison Notes

Of the 4 Notes, only one of them can be acquired without having to get key items. 1 Note requires an item found in a different part of the bunker while the other 2 need a piece of equipment found in the Prison itself. Below is a full map and breakdown of all of the Prison Note locations.

Note #1: Wrench Location Note

Go through the main hallway of the Prison until you reach the locked door that leads to Storage. The door is locked and must be destroyed with either an explosive, a shotgun, or a heavy brick. Once the door is down, turn to the right of the entrance to find this Note sitting on a box right next to a vent.

Note #2: Update on Prisoner

Players will need to get the Wrench from Foreman Stafford’s locker in Mission Storage. Check out Gameranx’s full guide on how to get the Wrench item here. Once the Wrench is acquired, open the vent and get into the Warden’s Office. This Note is found on the table.

Note #3: Permission to Court Martial

Head back towards the entrance of the Prison and find the door that leads to Processing. Just like the door to Storage, this door will need to be destroyed. Once inside, turn to the right to find a filing cabinet that is locked with a chain. You will need to get the Cutters from the prison cell with the German Prisoner. You can find Gameranx’s in-depth guide on how to get the Cutters item here. Use the Cutters to unlock the cabinet and pull it open. Inside the cabinet is where you will find this Note.

Note #4: Reynard is Dead

This final Prison Note is also found in the same cabinet as Note #3.

Arsenal Notes

The 2 Arsenal Notes are not actually found in the Arsenal itself but instead in the Ruins that are accessed by going through the Arsenal’s tunnels. Take the Cutters and head to the Arsenal and crawl under the rubble blocking the area with the “To Tunnels” sign next to it.

Once on the other side of the rubble, cut the chain locking the door leading to the Storage Area. You will need to drain the water in this area by powering the machinery directly to the left of the door and then swimming to the opposite end of the room and pulling the lever on the left wall. With the water now drained, you can progress deeper into the tunnels.

Note #1: Toussaint’s Madness

With the Storage Area now drained of water, the path deeper into the ruins beyond the bunker itself can now be entered. Follow the path forward until you find some tables and tents set up by the exploration team. On one of these tables next to a pair of removed eyes is this Note.

Note #2: Comment on Noyer’s Report

Sitting on a box to the right of the previous note is the second and final Note in this area.

With all of these now acquired, you will have collected all of the Prison and Arsenal Notes in Amnesia: The Bunker. When you get all the Notes in the game, you will unlock the Librarian Achievement and Trophy! Check out Gameranx’s other guides on where to find the Notes in all of the other areas of the bunker: Central Bunker, Officer Quarters, Soldier Quarters, Maintenance.

More Amnesia: The Bunker Guides:

Amnesia: The Bunker – How to Save the German Prisoner | Life Preserver Achievement Guide | Amnesia: The Bunker – How to Disarm a Tripwire | Tinkerer Achievement Guide | Amnesia: The Bunker – How to Get the Arsenal Code | Signalman Achievement Guide | Amnesia: The Bunker – Where to Find the Detonator Handle | Explosives Technician Achievement Guide | Amnesia: The Bunker – How to Get the Dynamite Bundle | Munitions Expert Achievement Guide | Amnesia: The Bunker – Where to Find the Shotgun | Canonnier Achievement Guide | Amnesia: The Bunker – All Crafting Recipes | Amnesia: The Bunker – How to Get the Lighter | Flint & Steel Achievement Guide | Amnesia: The Bunker – How to Get the Gas Mask | Easy Breather Achievement Guide