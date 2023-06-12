Amnesia: The Bunker – Sentimental Achievement Guide

Amnesia: The Bunker has an important item that doesn’t exactly fit in a warzone. This Toy Rabbit has a special connection to Clement’s friend, Lambert. While seeming innocuous, it can actually be used really well against The Beast. It is also tied to the Sentimental Achievement. So, allow me to explain how this Achievement works and how to get it. This guide will show players how to get the Sentimental Achievement and Trophy in Amnesia: The Bunker.

How To Get The Sentimental Achievement In Amnesia: The Bunker

To get to Sentimental Achievement, you will first need to get the Rabbit Toy. This can be found in the crater that Lambert falls into during the game’s intro. To get there, you will need to get the Cutters and make your way through the Roman Ruins. Check out Gameranx’s full guide on how to get the Cutters linked here.

Once the Cutters are acquired, head to the Arsenal and crawl under the rubble blocking the area with the “To Tunnels” sign next to it. Once on the other side of the rubble, cut the chain locking the door leading to the Storage Area. You will need to drain the water in this area. Power the machinery directly to the left of the door. Then, swim to the end of the room and pull the lever on the left wall. With the water now drained, you can progress deeper into the tunnels.

Follow the path until you find some tables and tents set up by the exploration team. To the right of this setup is a hole in the wall that will take you into the Roman Ruins.

Follow the path through the tunnels until a dropdown is found. Once in this lower area, players will need to find a room at the far end of the area that is locked while attempting to either avoid or kill Toussaint, a soldier who had lost his mind and is now patrolling the area with a shotgun. At the end of the hallway to the right of the original area that the player lands in from the dropdown and in the center room of this lower area are two wooden doors that lead to the previously mentioned room. The door cannot be unlocked with a key so they will need to be destroyed with either a heavy brick or some sort of explosion.

Once in the room, look to the left of the Detonator Handle found in the center of the room to find some rubble blocking a hole in the wall. After moving the debris, crawl through the opening. At the end of the crawlspace is the crater from the beginning of the game.

You will be able to find the Rabbit Toy near the water at the center of the crater. Picking up the Rabbit Toy will unlock the Toy Collector Achievement and Trophy!

Now that you have the Rabbit Toy, return to the bunker and get The Beast to appear. Equip the Rabbit Toy from your inventory and then press the aim button follow by the shoot button to throw it. You will need to throw the Rabbit Toy on the ground and then get The Beast close to it. This will distract The Beast for a long time, causing him to take the Rabbit Toy and run back to his den in the Chapel. When The Beast sees the Rabbit Toy and is distracted by it, you will unlock the Sentimental Achievement and Trophy.

