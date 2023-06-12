Amnesia: The Bunker – All Pocket Bag Locations | Pack Rat Achievement Guide

A classic aspect of the survival horror genre is the item that expands your inventory, and Amnesia: The Bunker retains this mechanic. In this game, these inventory-expanding items are known as Pocket Bags and can be a great help by making it easier to carry the things you need to survive. Fully upgrading your carry capacity will also unlock the Pack Rat Achievement, so knowing where to find these Pocket Bags is super important! This guide will demonstrate to players how to get the Pack Rat Achievement and Trophy by showing all Pocket Bag locations in Amnesia: The Bunker.

More Amnesia: The Bunker Guides:

Amnesia: The Bunker – Full Achievement and Trophy List | Amnesia: The Bunker – How to Save Your Game | Amnesia: The Bunker – Map System Explained | Amnesia: The Bunker – Cut It Off Achievement Guide | Amnesia: The Bunker – Where to Find All Map Parts | Cartographer Achievement Guide | Amnesia: The Bunker – Generator System Explained | Amnesia: The Bunker – How to Lift the Emergency Lockdown | Gave the All Clear Achievement Guide | Amnesia: The Bunker – How to Get the Wrench | Amnesia: The Bunker – How to Get the Cutters | Toolist Achievement Guide

All Pocket Bag Locations In Amnesia: The Bunker

There are a total of 12 spawn locations for Pocket Bags. While these are all possible spawn locations, only 7 Bags will spawn per playthrough. Bags will only ever spawn in these locations, but not every location will be used in every playthrough. Some locations will have a Pocket Bag spawn in that location in every playthrough, which will be noted in the guide. Below is a full map and breakdown of all of the Pocket Bag spawn locations.

Pocket Bag Location #1

This first Pocket Bag will spawn in this location every single playthrough. Go to the Officer Quarters and enter the Lounge. This will be the third door on the left from the entrance of the hallway that connects to Central Bunker. Once in the lounge, go to the back right corner of the room to find an open vent covered by some barrels. Move everything that is blocking this path and go through the opening. Pry the wooden boards off the opening to gain access to Delisle’s room. Once in Delisle’s room, you can find this Pocket Bag hanging by a hook next to the door.

Pocket Bag Location #2

Just like the previous Bag, this one will always spawn here but will require a little more work than just walking to it and picking it up. This Pocket Bag will spawn in the locker labeled “H BOUCHER” in Mission Storage. Just like all of the other lockers in this room, it is locked and needs the code written on the back of Boucher’s dog tag to unlock it. His tag will spawn randomly in one of 15 locations throughout the bunker. You can check out Gameranx’s full guide on where to find all Dog Tags in Amnesia: The Bunker. Once you find Boucher’s tag, use the code to unlock his locker to get this Pocket Bag.

Pocket Bag Location #3

One of the possible spawn locations for the next Pocket Bag is in the Maintenace area of the bunker. Make your way past the Clerk’s Office and go up the stairs to the Foreman’s Quarters. Inside this room is a large wardrobe. Onside sitting in the corner is where you can find a Pocket Bag.

Pocket Bag Location #4

Still in Maintenance, go through the rat-infested tunnel found in the Workshop to reach the east side of the area. You can now reach the Chapel, the den of The Beast. This Pocket Bag can spawn on the corner of the altar where you can find dog tags on.

Pocket Bag Location #5

To get to this Pocket Bag, you will need to get the Wrench from Mission Storage. You can find Gameranx’s full guide on how to get the Wrench here. Once you have Wrench, return to Maintenace and take the first right off the main hallway of the area to find a vent that leads into the Break Room. Unscrew the vent and go inside. Right above the vent is a cabinet where you can find this Pocket Bag.

Pocket Bag Location #6

Head to the Soldier Quarters and head all the way to the end of the main hallway. Go to the left of the Communications Room door and go into Barracks B. Once inside, immediately turn right to find this vent in the corner of the room. Open this vent with the Wrench. You will find a Note here as well as a possible spawn for a Pocket Bag.

Pocket Bag Location #7

Go through the door on the right side of Barracks B and go all the way to the Mess Hall. Once in this room, go to the left end of the room to find a cabinet on the wall similar to the one you found Pocket Bag #5 in. Open this one up to possibly find a Pocket Bag inside.

Pocket Bag Location #8

Head to the Prison and enter the cell block. It is possible that a Pocket Bag will spawn in the last cell on the left. To open this cell, you will need to make your way through a locked wooden door to the storage area. To knock down this door, you will need to use either an explosion, a shotgun blast, or a heavy brick. Once through the door, turn to the right to find this vent leading into the Warden’s Office. Unscrew the vent and head inside. Using the cell door controls, open the last cell on the left by flipping its corresponding switch. Go to the now open cell to collect your Pocket Bag.

Pocket Bag Location #9

In the Storage of the Prison area, you can find a wooden door that is locked shut by a chain. You will need to get the Cutters to open this door. Check out Gameranx’s guide on how to get the Cutters here. Once you have the Cutters, open this door to find a Pocket Bag on the shelf found inside this room.

Pocket Bag Location #10

Head to the Arsenal area and knock down the locked wooden door to the Clerk’s Room located near the entrance of the area. This Pocket Bag can spawn on the table inside. If you use an explosion to destroy the door, the desk inside can be destroyed. If this is done, you can just find the Pocket Bag sitting on the ground.

Pocket Bag Location #11

asdf Once you are able to enter the Storage Room, head to the end of Storage Room A to find this Pocket Bag on a shelf near the far wall from the entrance.

Pocket Bag Location #12

This final Pocket Bag is one that will spawn in every playthrough of Amnesia: The Bunker. This Pocket Bag is found outside the bunker, deep in the Roman Ruins, and is in the same room as the Detonator Handle. You can find Gameranx’s full guide on how to the Detonator Handle here. Once you are in the room with the Detonator Handle, you can find the final Pocket Bag in the same box as the Handle in a small space under it.

Once you collect the 7 Pocket Bags that spawn in your playthrough, the Pack Rat Achievement and Trophy will be unlocked!

More Amnesia: The Bunker Guides:

Amnesia: The Bunker – How to Save the German Prisoner | Life Preserver Achievement Guide | Amnesia: The Bunker – How to Disarm a Tripwire | Tinkerer Achievement Guide | Amnesia: The Bunker – How to Get the Arsenal Code | Signalman Achievement Guide | Amnesia: The Bunker – Where to Find the Detonator Handle | Explosives Technician Achievement Guide | Amnesia: The Bunker – How to Get the Dynamite Bundle | Munitions Expert Achievement Guide | Amnesia: The Bunker – Where to Find the Shotgun | Canonnier Achievement Guide | Amnesia: The Bunker – All Crafting Recipes | Amnesia: The Bunker – How to Get the Lighter | Flint & Steel Achievement Guide | Amnesia: The Bunker – How to Get the Gas Mask | Easy Breather Achievement Guide | Amnesia: The Bunker – All Central Bunker Notes | Amnesia: The Bunker – All Officer Quarters Notes | Amnesia: The Bunker – All Soldier Quarters Notes | Amnesia: The Bunker – All Maintenance Notes | Amnesia: The Bunker – All Prison and Arsenal Notes | Amnesia: The Bunker – All Photos Locations | Amnesia: The Bunker – All Dog Tag Locations | Amnesia: The Bunker – All Chain and Vent Locations | Cleithrophobist Achievement Guide