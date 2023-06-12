Amnesia: The Bunker – All Chain and Vent Locations | Cleithrophobist Achievement Guide

The Wrench and Cutters are two items that are needed to survive Amnesia: The Bunker. Vents and chains are found throughout the destroyed military base, locking off important areas and items. Opening these vents and chains are important to surviving, but they are also tied to a specific Achievement. The Cleithrophobist Achievement tasks players with open all of the vents and cutting all the chains in the game. So, allow me show you where to find all of them! This guide will show players where to find all of the chains and vents and how to unlock the Cleithrophobist Achievement and Trophy in Amnesia: The Bunker.

All Chain And Vent Locations In Amnesia: The Bunker

Between both the chains and vent, there are 11 locks that need to be interacted with. Below is a map and a full breakdown of where to find every vent and chains, with vents mark in yellow while the chains are represented by red.

Vent Locations

There are 5 vents that you will need to open with the Wrench which is locked in Foreman Stafford’s locker in Mission Storage. Check out Gameranx’s full guide on how to get the Wrench here. To open vents with the Wrench, equip it and hold the aim button and then the use button when prompted to when aiming at the screws in the top corners of the vent.

Vent #1

Once the Wrench is acquired from Mission Storage, you can return to the Maintenance area and make your way past the Clerk’s Office and take the first left to find this vent.

Vent #2

Head back to the Officer Quarters from Maintenance. Right before you go up the stairs to the Officer Quarters, take a right and go down the stairs to the Wine Cellar. On the left side of the room with all of the wine bottles is where you will find this vent.

Vent #3

Head to Soldier Quarters and go all the way to the end of the main hallway. Go to the left of the Communications Room door and go into Barracks B. Once inside, immediately turn right to find this vent in the corner of the room.

Vent #4

Go through the door on the right side of Barracks B and go all the way to the Mess Hall. Go to the corner of the room to find this vent hidden behind some barrels and crates.

Vent #5

The final vent is one that must be opened in order to progress in the game’s story. Go to the Prison area and knock down the locked wooden door with either an explosion, shotgun blast, or heavy brick. Once through the door, turn to the right to find this vent leading into the Warden’s Office.

Chain Locations

There are 5 vents that you will need to open with the Cutterswhich is found in a cell with the German Prisoner in the Prison area. Check out Gameranx’s full guide on how to get the Cutters here. To open vents with the Wrench, equip it and hold the aim button and then the use button when prompted.

Chain #1

Also in the Storage area of the Prison, the first door to the left of the wooden door you knocked down can be unlocked by cutting this chain.

Chain #2

Head back to the Processing room in the Prison Area. Just like the door to the Storage, this door must be knocked down with either an explosive, shotgun, or brick. Once inside, turn to the right to find a filing cabinet chained closed.

Chain #3

Head back to the infirmary in the Central Bunker, the area that you began the game in. Go to the Medical Storage room where you found the Flashlight. Next to the medical cabinet that you found the Flashlight is another cabinet that is chained shut.

Chain #4

Head back to the Officer Quarters and go to Reynard’s room. Just like other locked wooden doors, this entrance requires either an explosive, shotgun, or heavy brick to knock down. Once inside, turn to the right to find a filing cabinet chained up.

Chain #5

Return to the Wine Cellar that you visited for Vent #2. You can find this chain on the door leading into the Wine Storage that you gained access to when you opened the vent next to the door.

Chain #6

Just like the final vent, this chain needs to be cut to progress down the game’s critical path. Go to the Arsenal area and crawl beneath the rubble leading to the tunnels. Once past the rubble, you will find the iron door shown below, locked with the game’s final chain.

With all of these chains cut and vents unscrewed, you will unlock the Cleithrophobist Achievement and Trophy in Amnesia: The Bunker!

