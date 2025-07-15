All Best Buy Stores Restocking Nintendo Switch 2 Units This Week

Nintendo is still riding the wave from last month. June saw the launch of the Switch 2 console. However, just like with any major console platform release, this was a hot ticket item. Consumers worldwide flocked to stores for pre-orders or just grabbed whatever stock was left over. Today, we’re learning that Best Buy is restocking all its store locations with two units of the Nintendo Switch.

Thanks to a post on Resetera that showcased an advertisement, we’re learning that the Nintendo Switch 2 stock is set to hit all Best Buy units on July 17, 2025. That gives you a couple of days to prepare for a chance to acquire a unique item. Of course, we don’t know exactly how many units will be readily available. Instead, that’s a guessing game, so you’re mileage may vary depending on your location.

Nintendo Switch 2 Restock Happening In Time For A Major Release

Meanwhile, this new restock is coming just in time for another major release. The next big first-party game to land on the Nintendo Switch 2 is Donkey Kong Bananza. While we don’t have an official bundle offer like the Nintendo Switch 2 and Mario Kart World, getting this game in time will give you a chance to delve into these two major first-party exclusives.

Speaking about Donkey Kong Bananza, we recently reported on how the developers behind the game want to continue branching out franchises, similar to the Mario series. That could be another significant indicator that this Nintendo generation platform is going to see a wide range of first-party games.

Likewise, if a rumor proves to be true, then we might be in store for a new Nintendo Direct shortly after Donkey Kong Bananza’s release. The rumor suggests that Nintendo has a Direct planned after that game drops, but just what exactly will be showcased at this event is anyone’s guess. Perhaps we’ll see more first-party games to get excited about as we head into the fall season. Otherwise, there will likely be some new, exciting third-party ports that have yet to be unveiled for fans.

So, again, mark your calendars and get ready to head to your nearest Best Buy location. We’ll be crossing our fingers for you that you manage to secure a unit! Once you have that unit in hand, check out how durable it is for some real-world scenarios below.