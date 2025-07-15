Ready Or Not: Can You Run?

Sprinting is a big question in Ready Or Not. This is a game designed to simulate the actual tactics of a police SWAT team, so you’re not encouraged to sprint around and flop on the ground like a Call of Duty multiplayer map. To answer the question right now: no. There is no sprint button in Ready Or Not. There is no toggle for sprinting faster, but there are ways to move quicker, and your standard movement speed is considered a run in-game. You can’t sprint, but you can run. And there are ways to make movement a lot faster.

Ready Or Not movement speed is dependent on your loadout. If you’re curious about more loadout options, learn more about our picks for the best Assault Rifles, or improve your mission score with an easier loadout that’s all about non-lethal weapons.

Can You Run in Ready Or Not?

There is no sprint command in Ready Or Not. Instead of sprinting, movement is based on your loadout — movement speed is faster or slower depending on your armor and your readiness. A ready weapon is one that is facing forward and pointing up. You can lower your weapon to increase movement speed or equip lighter armor.

How To Increase Movement Speed: Hold [PS5: D-Pad Down] or tap [PC: Space] to toggle Low between Low or Ready stances.

You can also increase movement speed by wearing Light Armor. Heavier Armor will significantly lower your movement speed — more than it already is — and make movement a chore in some levels.

The Stab Vest has the highest movement speed potential for any armor but does not allow for armor plate insertion.

has the highest movement speed potential for any armor but does not allow for armor plate insertion. Light Armor is the best overall for a balance of movement speed and equipment slots. Adding armor plates will further lower movement speed.

is the best overall for a balance of movement speed and equipment slots. Adding armor plates will further lower movement speed. Heavy Armor is the slowest option and provides the most protection.

What Is Low & Ready Stance?

Low Ready Stance lowers your weapon and allows you to move faster. If you need to cross a space or rush down a hallway, lower your weapon to increase movement speed. This is also useful for collecting evidence once all suspects are neutralized. While in Low Ready Stance you will be unable to fire your weapon. You’ll need to swap to Ready Stance to fire a weapon or use ADS.

High Ready Stance is when your weapon is ready for combat and facing forward. High Ready Stance allows you to fire your weapon and Aim-Down-Sights. It is the primary stance you’ll use for most of your gameplay, but you’ll move slower when in Ready Stance. Low Stance allows you to move faster, no matter what armor type you’re wearing.

You Can Mod Sprinting In

There is one option for players looking to move faster in singleplayer or multiplayer — mods. There are multiple popular mods for Ready Or Not designed specifically to increase movement speed — either tweaking it for faster movement or adding a full-on sprint button to make moving around missions a lot quicker. Here are some of the most popular mods for the PC version of Ready Or Not.

Allow Sprint – This simple mod changes running speed in High Ready and Low Ready stances.

Tactical Sprint & Grenade Throw – Another simple mod that allows you to customize movement speed thresholds and move faster.

That’s two simple mods that do exactly what you need — make movement speed a little faster. They’re only available on PC and unfortunately not through Steam Workshop, so you’ll need to learn how to mod your game. But there are options for running in Ready Or Not.