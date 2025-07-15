Ready Or Not: Use This Loadout To Earn S-Rank Easier

S-Ranking missions doesn’t have to be impossible in Ready Or Not. The tactical SWAT shooter lets you play with a squad of AI officers as you clear out dangerous scenarios with randomized suspects and deadly traps. Missions ramp up in difficulty, but your goal is always the same — survive and attempt to arrest as many suspects as possible. Killing suspects will get you a lower score, so you’ll want to keep as many people alive as possible for a good rating.

And there’s one loadout that’s better than any other for earning a good score. Non-Lethal weapons are extremely good at keeping suspects alive, and you won’t have to worry about accidentally killing someone, which means you’ll earn more arrests and a better general score. One of the strangest weapons in the game is also one of the best for this purpose, so let’s talk about the loadout that works for almost every mission. Sometimes you’ll need a lethal sidearm to take down extremely belligerent enemies, but that’s pretty rare. Here’s what you need to bring to make S-Ranks easier.

Non-Lethal Loadout | Best Loadouts Guide

The best general loadout in Ready Or Not gives you options for non-lethal damage at good range. We’re focusing on CS Gas for this loadout, so you’ll need to equip your team with Gasmasks to prevent being affected by the gas. Heavy Armor is recommended for your team, and depending on the situation, you may need a lethal sidearm for taking care of enemies that are immune to gas. But this should work for almost all suspects and civilians.

Primary Weapon Loadout

Primary : VPL-25 – Equip all teammates with the VPL rifle. This is a special weapon that fires CS Gas rounds. The gas propagates wherever it hits, so you’ll need to equip Gasmasks. This is one of the best weapons for dealing non-lethal damage and will stun enemies. It’s also accurate and can be used over long range. You don’t need to be a good shot.

: VPL-25 – Equip all teammates with the VPL rifle. This is a special weapon that fires CS Gas rounds. The gas propagates wherever it hits, so you’ll need to equip Gasmasks. This is one of the best weapons for dealing non-lethal damage and will stun enemies. It’s also accurate and can be used over long range. You don’t need to be a good shot. Alt Primary: Beanbag Shotgun – A more forceful weapon than the VPL. This Beanbag Shotgun is more powerful per shot but isn’t as effective at long range. Equip this for close-quarters missions and never aim at the head. Always aim for the body or you risk killing a suspect.

IR Laser: Equip your weapon with the IR Laser. This laser is only visible when using NVG — important for night missions. The regular laser may be visible to suspects, but this laser is always invisible.

Sidearm Loadout

Secondary : Taser – The basic taser is a good all-around weapon for stopping enemies. Unfortunately, some enemies are immune. Equip your team with the Taser so they don’t accidentally shoot suspects. Give yourself a lethal option if enemies don’t surrender.

: Taser – The basic taser is a good all-around weapon for stopping enemies. Unfortunately, some enemies are immune. Equip your team with the Taser so they don’t accidentally shoot suspects. Give yourself a lethal option if enemies don’t surrender. Alt Secondary: USPS (.45 ACP AP] – The Magnum is one of the most powerful sidearms for dealing with heavily armed enemies. Bring this is a last resort weapon for suspects wearing heavy armor.

To make arrests easier, you’ll also want to select Officer Traits. These give you percentage bonuses.

Officer Traits :

: Pacifier x2 : The Pacifier trait makes your non-lethal weapons more effective and suspects more likely to surrender. Equip at least two of these traits for double the effect.

: The Pacifier trait makes your non-lethal weapons more effective and suspects more likely to surrender. Equip at least two of these traits for double the effect. Armorer : Gives more armor to your team without needing to equip heavy armor.

: Gives more armor to your team without needing to equip heavy armor. Nutritionist: Gives more health to your team. Gives +20% health.

Next, you’ll need to select armor and tactical gear for your team.

Armor & Face :

: Armor : Light – Select Light armor for your player character. This allows you to move quickly and aim faster. All actions are faster — select Heavy Armor for the rest of your team. They are not affected by movement penalties like you are.

: Light – Select Light armor for your player character. This allows you to move quickly and aim faster. All actions are faster — select for the rest of your team. They are not affected by movement penalties like you are. Face: Gasmask + NVG – Equip the Gasmask and Night Vision Goggles for everyone in your team. IR Laser is visible with NVGs on. You’ll also want to equip helmets. Most missions are during the day, so you may want to select the Ballistic Face Mask for even more protection on certain missions.

Tactical gear includes everything else — grenades, gadgets, and more.

Tactical :

: Mirrorgun : The mirrorgun is extremely useful for checking corners in difficult rooms. You can check every room slowly or save it for the most difficult rooms in a run.

: The mirrorgun is extremely useful for checking corners in difficult rooms. You can check every room slowly or save it for the most difficult rooms in a run. Wedges x2 : Very useful for closing off escape routes. If you’re planning on clear a large room, use wedges to block doors before breaching.

: Very useful for closing off escape routes. If you’re planning on clear a large room, use wedges to block doors before breaching. Battering Ram : Assign a Battery Ram to Red Team and Blue Team for taking down difficult doors. You don’t need one — only your team.

: Assign a Battery Ram to Red Team and Blue Team for taking down difficult doors. You don’t need one — only your team. Shield: Give one trooper on both teams a shield to attract attention and pull gunfire. While they’re shielding you or your team can take down the suspect.

Follow these loadout tips and you’ll have a much easier time taking down suspects and earning an S-Rank. It stings ignoring all the awesome lethal weapons in this game, but changing your tactics will make earning the best possible score so much easier.