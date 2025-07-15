Complete Life is Strange Box Set Collection Announced For The PS5

Life is Strange was a breakout hit for Dontnod Entertainment. The developers delivered a compelling adventure storyline for players to explore. Published by Square Enix, what started as a single standalone game has since evolved into multiple titles. If you never got around to playing the games and you have a PS5, then check out this Life is Strange box set collection.

It’s a physical collection release that Square Enix just unveiled to its followers. The collection comes with every piece of Life is Strange video game content. However, what’s notable is that this collection is only available for the PlayStation 5 platform. Therefore, those of you on Xbox Series X will be left out. If that’s not a deal breaker for you, then check out what comes packed in this $60 collection.

Life is Strange Collection Breakdown

The Life is Strange Collection, unfortunately, doesn’t come with every game on disc. We would have liked to see all the game discs, but some of the games will be redemption code vouchers. As a quick breakdown, the games on disc include Life is Strange: True Colors and Life is Strange: Double Exposure.

That means Life is Strange Remastered, Life is Strange: Before the Storm Remastered, Life is Strange 2, along with all pre-order and DLCs, will be available through a redemption code. It’s worth noting that it’s noted as “redemption code,” so we’re likely just getting a single code to unlock all the other content on the PlayStation Store.

Currently, Life is Strange: Double Exposure is the latest installment in the franchise. That game follows the events of the first game, set a few years later with the original protagonist, Max Caulfield. We don’t know just what else is planned for this series, but you’ll have more than enough time to work through these games before that next installment eventually drops.

Players interested in picking this collection up can do so on the Square Enix website. Currently, Square Enix is only taking pre-orders for the collection. As for when you can play it, Life is Strange Collection will be released on October 2, 2025.