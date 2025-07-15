Ready Or Not: What Is the Best Assault Rifle?

It’s hard to choose an assault rifle in Ready or Not when there are already so many strong options. It all depends on your playstyle — do you want to take everyone down in one shot? Sneak through areas without being detected. Or spray and pray through dozens of suspects. Whatever your need there’s a weapon to fit the bill, and after hours of playtesting the internet’s favorite choices, we’ve put together a list of best assault rifles to try out for yourself. It’s all personal when you’re picking a favorite, but we think these weapons might be the best.

If you’re looking for tips to S-Rank every mission, check out our non-lethal loadout guide. Non-lethal weapons are generally the best way to earn a high score, but seeing as scores don’t matter that much, you’re free to blast though levels lethally — as long as you’re only shooting suspects.

Best Assault Rifles | SA-58 OSW

The strongest assault rifle in the game, the SA-58 has a low-profile barrel with incredible damage potential thanks to its 7.62 ammunition. Even the heaviest armor does nothing against this beast of a rifle — add a muzzle break for lower vertical recoil, but that isn’t strictly required when most suspects will go down with a single shot. If you’re dealing with a heavy-armored threat, two may be all you need.

The SA-58 OSW is modified for CQB so you can easily scoot through doorways without issue, and the power is off-the-charts. Switch to single-shot and equip sights for different engagement lengths. If you’re dealing with long-range enemies, grab a stronger sight like the ATAK-R 1-12X. This is a weapon that’s useful for close-range or long-range engagements and can be used basically for any situation.

Best Assault Rifles | LVAR

The best assault rifle for stealth operations, the LVAR has an integrated silencer and has low penetration .300 Blackout ammunition, so you don’t have to worry about accidentally shooting a civilian through a doorway. The LVAR‘s integrated silencer also makes this the most compact weapon with a silencer attached — normally the silencer extends the barrel, making you more visible and makes shooting in tight spacers more difficult.

The LVAR is useful for avoiding drawing extra attention to gunfights, and its low recoil ammunition makes burst fire much more accurate than heavier weapons. While it won’t easily puncture heavy armor, it will still deal damage, and a little sustained fire will bring down dangerous suspects. One of the best weapons in the game easily for players looking for an easier experience.

Best Assault Rifles | F90

The best-in-class assault rifle that chambers 5.56 ammunition is the F90 — the bullpup design gives you a full-length barrel in a very compact form factor, with armor-penetrating rounds that can stand up to armored suspects and take them out.

Can be used full auto thanks to its balanced design. The vertical recoil is almost nonexistent so feel free to blaze though magazines. This weapon has the lowest recoil and the fastest fire rate, so you’ll be able to drop shots down-range with high accuracy — just don’t waste too much ammo in later missions where you’ll need all the bullets you can get.

And those are our picks for best assault rifles in Ready or Not. There are plenty more to choose from — and some players prefer the MK17, G36C or GA51. They’re all good choices, so try out everything and pick your favorites. We think you might want to try these three, too.