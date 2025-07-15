Stranger Things, Squid Game, Twilight & More Officially Coming To Roblox

Roblox is a massive video game. You might not play it, and it can be seen as more childish, but the numbers this title brings in are nothing to kid about. The behemoth continues to attract players who log in regularly, as they seek new games and experiences. While there is a lot of unofficial content you can find, it seems like some official IPs might soon flood the game marketplace.

Thanks to the folks at Deadline, it’s been reported that Roblox has managed to secure two more major players for its latest IP licensing program. The two new players are Lionsgate and Netflix. For those unfamiliar with the licensing program, it streamlines a means for Roblox developers to work with these companies to adapt IPs into fun new gameplay experiences.

Roblox License Manager

The Roblox License Manager is what the developers behind the game hope will entice companies like Lionsgate and Netflix to take a closer look. This is a system that allows companies, such as Netflix, to offer IPs they are interested in seeing turned into a Roblox game. From there, a pool of credible developers that launch games on the service can connect and potentially strike a deal with the IP owners.

Again, the name of the game is making things more streamlined. Companies will instantly get connections with select developers. Meanwhile, developers who might not have teams in place to strike up a deal with established IPs will have an easier time potentially landing one.

For Netflix, it’s reported that Stranger Things and Squid Game are two experiences that Netflix hopes to bring to life. Meanwhile, Lionsgate is opening the floodgates a little more with Twilight, Saw, Divergent, and Now You See Me.

As Deadline reported, Roblox can be a great way to market a franchise further. When it came to Warner Bros., they released Beetlejuice: Escape the Afterlife as a means to hype up the new Beetlejuice movie. Players could even purchase real-life movie tickets through the Roblox game.

Meanwhile, a couple of other partners have joined the Roblox License Manager. Beyond Netflix and Lionsgate, we also have Sega and Kodansha. Now we’ll just have to wait and see what gameplay experiences emerge that might not only bring players to Roblox but also encourage them to seek out more information about these various franchises.