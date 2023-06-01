The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Upland Zorana Shrine Locations and Solutions

When you reach Zorana Highlands in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you'll find that it's a bit dirtier than last time.

Though most of Hyrule hasn’t changed that much since you last explored it in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, you’ll definitely notice some differences as you get yourself used to the realm again in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Take Upland Zorana, for instance. The place is being utterly choked with pollution and is infested with more monsters than ever.

On the plus side, though, it’s also home to several Shrines that you can find and complete in order to make life a little bit easier for Link. Now, as is the case with our other Shrine guides, though you might see other Shrines or Towers on this map, this is a regional guide. As such, we’re only covering the Shrines that we’ve found in this region here.

Still, the other locations are accurate if you want to mark them on your map and seek them out. Just note that we won’t be covering anything regarding their locations or their solutions in this particular guide. Furthermore, you’ll also want to know that two of the below Shrines are simple Rauru’s Blessing Shrines, meaning that you just need to find them in order to complete them. Happy hunting!

Other The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Guides:

Elixir Guide | Cooking Guide | Secret Mount Guide | Surviving Cold Weather | Surviving the Gerudo Desert | Beginner’s Guide | How to Reunite Koroks Guide | Lookout Landing Shrines and Solutions | How to Solve Ekochiu Shrine | How to Solve Tajikats Shrine | Hylian Field Shrines and Solutions | Sahasra Slope Shrines and Solutions | All Shrine Locations and Solutions | Lindor’s Brow Shrines and Solutions | Ulri Mountain Shrines and Solutions | Eldin Canyon Shrines and Solutions | Central and Eastern Sky Shrines and Solutions | Best Healing Item Location | Rupee Farming Methods | Arrow & Bomb Farming Methods | Zonaite Farming Methods | How To Get Cold Protection | How To Respec | How To Unlock Autobuild & Camera | How To Upgrade Armor | Great Fairy Locations | How To Upgrade Horses | Horse God Location | How To Unlock The Dream Home Plot | How To Easily Find Bubbul Gems | How To Unlock Gerudo Secret Club | Gleeok Boss Tips | Giant Horse Location | Hylian Shield Location | Glide Suit Locations | All Purah Pad Upgrades | All Misko’s Treasure Locations | All Divine Beast Mask Locations | Gloom-borne Illness Quest Guide

All Upland Zorana Shrine Locations in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (So Far…)

1. Mogawak Shrine (The Power of Water)

Though this one looks pretty complex, it’s actually really simple. First, grab the battery on the ground in the middle of the room and place it on the square over by where the water is flowing. Now, attach the platform in the water to the end of the movable level on the wall and lift it up with Ultrahand until it lights up yellow.

Turn your camera to look at the battery, and you’ll be able to clearly see when it’s full. Once it is, take it over to the elevator and attach it to the bottom. The fan will start spinning, and the elevator will rise. Finally, use Recall and hop on the elevator yourself to finish up this Shrine.

2. Ihen-A Shrine (Midair Perch)

This Shrine features a new kind of platform that can rest in midair, hence its name. What you want to do in the first area is either build a stairway out of the four pieces with Ultrahand or place the four platforms in such a way that they allow you to jump up to the next area.

Now, grab the platforms from the first room and stick them to the metal grating to make a bridge across the next area. What’s great about this strategy is that you can then lift up your bridge and carry it to the next area to cross over that gap as well.

Even better, you can pick it up and bring it with you again to the final room. Here, just attach a couple more platforms, then put the bridge in place and run across with the orb. Boom, done!

3. Yomizuk Shrine (Rauru’s Blessing)

You’ll have to find Tarm cave at the Southern edge of this land mass to get to this Shrine. It’s essentially a hole in the ground. From there, swim across the waters of the cave as they rise and fall, and regain your stamina on any of the pieces of land as you go. Finally, just enter the Shrine for your reward.

4. Apogek Shrine (Wings on the Wind)

As the wings continue to fly off on their own, this one can easily confuse you. What you actually need to do here is run to the left corner of the starting area and grab the winged contraption with Ultrahand and bring it over to you. Now attach the orb to it with Ultrahand and place it in the grid to send it across the gap. Glide across and remove the orb to deposit it.

As you pass the gate, grab two of the fans that are inset into the floor and lift them up to the next area. Now ride up on the winds of one of the remaining fans. There is a glider to your right that you can attach the two fans onto so that they’ll propel you forward across the final gap. Place it in the grid and hop on, balancing Link’s weight until you get close enough to glide to the end.

5. Maoikes Shrine (Rauru’s Blessing)

To locate this Shrine, you’ll first have to look around the Shrine area as marked on the map and seek out a nearby mountain with bones on it. Climb to the top and enter the skull. As you glide down, you’ll find this Shrine waiting for you to explore. Head on inside. Good news, that’s it for this one! Just claim your prize!

6. Gatanisis Shrine (A Well-Timed Bounce)

For this Shrine, you just need to watch the ball fall and time it so that when you activate Recall, the spring bounces, and the ball hits the bullseye. See the picture above for when to activate Recall in order to complete this Shrine in a hurry. Now, repeat the process with Link standing on the springboard to launch yourself and glide to the end.