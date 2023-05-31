Fortnite: Where to Find Excavation Camps | Challenge Guide

A new week means a new set of challenges are live. One of the quests asks you to visit three Excavation Camps in Fortnite. These locations are what you need to grab yourself some extra XP, but they also could be hinting at what’s to come next season. Below, you’ll find the locations of each Excavation Camp in the battle royale.

Its Week 12, the final week of quests before the new season begins. Therefore, its your last chance to grab the XP you need to make it to the end of your battle pass. Remember, when you complete the main battle pass, you’ll gain access to bonus pages that are filled with even more cosmetics. Here, the skins cost even more battle stars to unlock, so the more levels you can work through, the better.

More Fortnite guides

Fortnite Excavation Camp locations

Here is where you can find each Excavation Camp in Chapter 4 Season 2:

In the forest to the north of Anvil Square and west of Icy Islets

Southeast of Anvil Square and directly east of Shattered Slabs

In the woods to the south of Anvil Square

Currently, there are three of these camps on the island and you’ll have to visit each one in order to complete the Week 12 challenge. With that being said, each camp is in close proximity to one another, so you should be able to visit all three in a single match. As long as you loot up at a nearby location, you’ll be able to set yourself up for success and take out any opponent with the same idea as you. When you arrive at the final Excavation Camp, you’ll be awarded with 25,000 XP.

The reason for the mysterious activity in Fortnite is unknown, but all will become clear as we edge closer to Chapter 4 Season 3.