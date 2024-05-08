Fortnite Has Banned Yoda After He Started Crashing Games

Fortnite has been celebrating Star Wars with May the 4th Be With You having just happened. In the games recent update, they brought many new Star Wars features to the game, including a complete LEGO Fortnite Star Wars update that allows player to get LEGO lightsabers and other builds within the franchise. In the battle royale, players can also get weapons based after Star Wars. With the new update, players can also purchase skins, weapon cosmetics, and more based after the famous movies.

Yoda is one of the available cosmetics that players can wear on their back like a backpack. However, sadly though he has been ban from Fortnite due to the problems he has been causes. Yoda has been turning into…green spaghetti?

The item could be purchased in the item shop for 1,000 V-bucks and it was actually a really cute back item that could be bought in the game. Almost as cute as the R2D2 that moves its legs around when you are battling.

However, a player discovered a glitch that was happening due to the Yoda back item. “if you do the Zoidberg Scuttle emote while wearing the Yoda backbling, there is a high chance that you will crash your game.”

If you do the Zoidberg Scuttle emote while wearing the Yoda backbling, there is a high chance that you will crash your game.



This is due to Yodas face bugging out with the emote.



There is also reports that this will crash people in your squads games as well pic.twitter.com/N0N5LLuIEp — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) May 7, 2024

Now we don’t think that Yoda will be making a return after this issue, as we can see from the video, it was pretty extreme. There are still a lot of other rewards that players can earn by completing quest or by simply buying items form the shop using V-Bucks.