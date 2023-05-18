Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How To Get The Champion’s Leathers | Best Early Armor Guide

Right at the start of Tears of the Kingdom, Link can acquire a powerful (and iconic) version of the blue tunic from the original game. This enhanced version adds more defense and leather armor to the outfit, giving you a good leg up over the dangerous monsters that stalk Hyrule. Getting it is extremely simple and can be done as early as after you’ve used the Lookout Landing Skyview Tower. Once you’ve got the tower up and running, you’ll be able to explore the floating Hyrule Castle and solve a secret. We’ll explain everything you need to know in the full guide below.

While you’re in Hyrule Castle, you can also unlock another secret — the ultra powerful Hylian Shield. This hidden weapon also requires a similar puzzle to solve. Grab both and you’ll really start looking like a classic depiction of Link.

More Tears of the Kingdom guides:

A New Champion’s Tunic Side Quest

While you don’t need this quest to acquire the Champion’s Tunic, you can get a clue to find the outfit naturally in Hateno Village. Hateno Village is located in the far southeast of the realm — follow the signs and then find your old house from Breath of the Wild. The house is in the southwest of Hateno Village. Go to the back of the house and drop down into the well. Read Zelda’s Journal to learn the hidden location of a new Champion’s Tunic.

Champion’s Leathers Location :

: Return to Hyrule Castle — our goal is to reach the Throne Room. The Throne Room is at the top of the castle and is called the Sanctum .

. Use the Lookout Landing Skyview Tower to launch yourself, then glide north toward Hyrule Castle. You’ll need extra stamina or the Glide Suit to safely reach the floating section of the castle.

to launch yourself, then glide north toward Hyrule Castle. You’ll need extra stamina or the Glide Suit to safely reach the floating section of the castle. Reach 1F of Hyrule Castle and enter the large Sanctum chamber at the central tower. Go upstairs to find the throne in the center of the room.

of and enter the large Sanctum chamber at the central tower. Go upstairs to find the throne in the center of the room. Light the two unlit braziers in front of the throne. You can throw flint. Red Lizal or Ruby Fused weapons will also generate fire. Light both braziers and the statue behind the throne will slide, revealing a hidden chamber.

in front of the throne. You can throw flint. Red Lizal or Ruby Fused weapons will also generate fire. Light both braziers and the statue behind the throne will slide, revealing a hidden chamber. Open the chest inside to gain the Champion’s Leathers.

The Champion’s Leathers are a special tunic that is an upgraded and enhanced version of the Champion’s Tunic from the first game. First of all, you can reach this area without fighting a single enemy — extremely convenient. You can also complete the quest without even unlocking it. If you travel to Hyrule Castle right after unlocking the Lookout Landing Skyview Tower, you can still unlock this hidden armor piece.

The Champion’s Leathers are an update of Link’s iconic blue Breath of the Wild tunic. This top provides 5 Defense when equipped. Upgrading it gives you even better defense bonuses, making this easily the best free armor you can collect right at the start of the game.

Explore the keep further to find treasure chests with extra rupees — there’s one in the upper Sanctum with 50 rupees, and another at the very top of the castle tower with 300 rupees. Reach the Library in the lower floors and light the unlit braziers in the room — there are several on both ends of the chamber. Lighting all the braziers causes another secret chest to spawn with 300 rupees. Not a bad haul!